Watch: Sara Tendulkar's Surprising Pick Between Shubman Gill's GT And LSG

The spotlight at IPL 2026 briefly shifted from the pitch to the stands as Sara Tendulkar found herself at the center of a viral moment ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs. Gujarat Titans (GT) clash.

Spotted at Lucknow airport on April 10, 2026, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was caught in a playful exchange with fans and media regarding her allegiances for the upcoming game.

"Both" Answer and Viral Blush

As Sara made her way through the airport, she was playfully confronted by fans asking which side she would be cheering for: her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s team, Lucknow Super Giants, or the team led by her rumored close friend Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans. Initially trying to dodge the question with a smile, Sara eventually replied with a diplomatic "Both," while visibly blushing.

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Sara Tendulkar comes to Lucknow, and a fan asks her whether she’s supporting Lucknow or GT. She doesn’t answer, but blushes and starts smiling 😂💙



What do you think who will Sara Tendulkar support? pic.twitter.com/zT26orXeXC — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 10, 2026

Her refusal to pick one side over the other - and the shy reaction that followed - instantly went viral on social media. Fans were quick to point out that despite her brother playing for LSG, her hesitation to "deny" support for Gill's GT added fresh fuel to long-standing dating rumors.

Brother vs. "Friend"

The match on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium presents a unique family-vs-friend dynamic:

LSG (The Family Tie): Sara’s brother, Arjun Tendulkar, has been a key part of the Lucknow setup, and she has frequently been seen supporting his various franchises in the past.

GT (The Rumored Tie): Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, has been linked to Sara in media reports for years. Her presence at his matches - and her reactions to his dismissals or centuries - often become the most talked-about "camera pans" of the IPL.