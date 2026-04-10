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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Sara Tendulkar's Surprising Pick Between Shubman Gill's GT And LSG

Watch: Sara Tendulkar's Surprising Pick Between Shubman Gill's GT And LSG

As Sara walked through the airport, fans lightheartedly put her on the spot, asking which team she would support - LSG or GT.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:09 PM (IST)

The spotlight at IPL 2026 briefly shifted from the pitch to the stands as Sara Tendulkar found herself at the center of a viral moment ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs. Gujarat Titans (GT) clash.

Spotted at Lucknow airport on April 10, 2026, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was caught in a playful exchange with fans and media regarding her allegiances for the upcoming game.

"Both" Answer and Viral Blush

As Sara made her way through the airport, she was playfully confronted by fans asking which side she would be cheering for: her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s team, Lucknow Super Giants, or the team led by her rumored close friend Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans. Initially trying to dodge the question with a smile, Sara eventually replied with a diplomatic "Both," while visibly blushing.

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Her refusal to pick one side over the other - and the shy reaction that followed - instantly went viral on social media. Fans were quick to point out that despite her brother playing for LSG, her hesitation to "deny" support for Gill's GT added fresh fuel to long-standing dating rumors.

Brother vs. "Friend"

The match on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium presents a unique family-vs-friend dynamic:

LSG (The Family Tie): Sara’s brother, Arjun Tendulkar, has been a key part of the Lucknow setup, and she has frequently been seen supporting his various franchises in the past.

GT (The Rumored Tie): Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, has been linked to Sara in media reports for years. Her presence at his matches - and her reactions to his dismissals or centuries - often become the most talked-about "camera pans" of the IPL.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Sara Tendulkar spotted before the LSG vs. GT match?

Sara Tendulkar was spotted at Lucknow airport on April 10, 2026. She was interacting with fans and media ahead of the match.

What was Sara Tendulkar asked about by fans?

Fans asked Sara Tendulkar which team she would be cheering for: her brother Arjun Tendulkar's team, Lucknow Super Giants, or Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

How did Sara Tendulkar respond to the question about her team allegiance?

Sara Tendulkar initially tried to avoid the question with a smile and then diplomatically replied 'Both,' while visibly blushing.

Why did Sara Tendulkar's reaction go viral?

Her shy reaction and refusal to pick a side, despite her brother playing for LSG, fueled dating rumors with Shubman Gill and made the moment go viral on social media.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Tendulkar Shubman Gill GT IPL LSG IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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