Rs 8.6 Crore For 4 Matches: Australian Cricketer Becomes IPL 2026 Auction Talk

IPL 2026 mini-auction provided one of the day’s biggest surprises when Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis sparked an intense bidding war, ultimately selling to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹8.6 crore.

The sale dramatically exceeded his base price of ₹2 crore and defied the widely held expectation that he might go unsold due to a major constraint.

Inglis, a star performer in the T20 circuit, announced ahead of the auction that he would be available for a maximum of only four matches of the upcoming IPL season.

This severely limited availability is due to a personal commitment: the Australian star is getting married during IPL Season 19. Franchises typically shy away from such highly constrained players, yet teams were clearly undeterred.

The fierce bidding battle demonstrated that top-tier talent, even for short durations, is worth a significant premium.

JOSH INGLIS SOLD TO LUCKNOW SUPERGIANTS AT 8.60 CRORE INR



Round 1 - UNSOLD ☹️



Round 2 - Sold to LSG at 8.60 CR INR 🤑



- Josh Inglis will be available for just 4 matches in IPL 2026 😨



— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 16, 2025

Punjab Kings, who had valued his contributions in their previous season’s final run, ultimately chose not to retain him, possibly hoping to pick him up cheaply or factoring in his absence. However, LSG saw the immense value he could provide in those crucial early games.

Lucknow Super Giants’ aggressive bid signifies their belief in Inglis’s ability to deliver high-impact performances immediately.

As a destructive middle-order player who can accelerate quickly, his availability for four key matches is seen as a worthwhile investment.

LSG will be banking on the Australian’s firepower to set a strong platform for their campaign before he departs for his wedding, proving that in the IPL, even a few games of world-class quality are worth millions.

