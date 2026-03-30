The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for IPL 2026 Match 3.
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Riyan Parag leads RR for the first time while Sanju Samson makes his CSK debut in Guwahati. Check the latest toss updates, pitch report and playing 11 now.
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Toss Results And Announced Playing 11: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves to Guwahati for an emotional Match 3 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. All eyes are on the "Sanju Samson Derby," with the former RR skipper making his CSK debut against his old side.
RR vs CSK Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to field first in front of his home crowd.
Captains' Words
Riyan Parag (RR): "We are bowling first. There's been a lot of rain and there's going to be some moisture. It feels nice to be captaining here; the support has been incredible. The goal is to win the championship, and we've tried to build a squad of smart cricketers."
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): "It was a no-brainer to bowl first, but we’d like to start positively regardless. You saw how last year went for us, so we went to the auction with a specific strategy. Let's hope those plans go well today."
RR vs CSK: Final Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma(w), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK will be without MS Dhoni (calf injury) and Dewald Brevis (side strain), while RR is missing Sam Curran (groin injury) for the season.
RR vs CSK: Pitch Report and Conditions
The Barsapara surface is a known batting paradise with a flat deck and true bounce. While moisture from recent rains might offer pacers like Jofra Archer some early movement, it typically flattens out into a high-scoring venue. Dew is expected to be a massive factor in the second innings, making the ball skid and favoring the chasing side. With a 20% rain threat during match hours, the toss winner will almost certainly bowl first.
RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head Record
This remains one of the most evenly contested rivalries in IPL history. Out of 31 meetings, CSK holds a razor-thin lead with 16 wins to RR’s 15. However, Rajasthan has dominated recent history, winning eight of the last ten encounters against the Yellow Army.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match being played?
What is the head-to-head record between RR and CSK?
CSK has a slight edge with 16 wins in 31 meetings. However, RR has won eight of their last ten encounters against CSK.
What is the predicted playing 11 for Rajasthan Royals?
RR's predicted playing 11 includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, and Sandeep Sharma.
Who is missing from the CSK squad for this match?
MS Dhoni is out with a calf injury, and Dewald Brevis is sidelined with a side strain for the Chennai Super Kings.
What is the likely impact of the pitch and dew on the match?
The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise. Dew is likely to favor the chasing team in the second innings.