IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Toss Result And Final Playing 11

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Toss Results And Announced Playing 11: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves to Guwahati for an emotional Match 3 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. All eyes are on the "Sanju Samson Derby," with the former RR skipper making his CSK debut against his old side.

RR vs CSK Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to field first in front of his home crowd.

Captains' Words

Riyan Parag (RR): "We are bowling first. There's been a lot of rain and there's going to be some moisture. It feels nice to be captaining here; the support has been incredible. The goal is to win the championship, and we've tried to build a squad of smart cricketers."

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): "It was a no-brainer to bowl first, but we’d like to start positively regardless. You saw how last year went for us, so we went to the auction with a specific strategy. Let's hope those plans go well today."

RR vs CSK: Final Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma(w), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK will be without MS Dhoni (calf injury) and Dewald Brevis (side strain), while RR is missing Sam Curran (groin injury) for the season.

RR vs CSK: Pitch Report and Conditions The Barsapara surface is a known batting paradise with a flat deck and true bounce. While moisture from recent rains might offer pacers like Jofra Archer some early movement, it typically flattens out into a high-scoring venue. Dew is expected to be a massive factor in the second innings, making the ball skid and favoring the chasing side. With a 20% rain threat during match hours, the toss winner will almost certainly bowl first. RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head Record This remains one of the most evenly contested rivalries in IPL history. Out of 31 meetings, CSK holds a razor-thin lead with 16 wins to RR’s 15. However, Rajasthan has dominated recent history, winning eight of the last ten encounters against the Yellow Army.