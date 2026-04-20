RR Coach Confirms Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Timeline

The meteoric rise of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has moved beyond IPL stardom, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) coaching staff now dropping major hints about his inevitable transition to the senior Indian national team.

RR coach Vikram Rathour has urged the media to give the teenager "breathing space", but the internal belief in his readiness is high. Assistant coaches have lauded his technical evolution, noting that he is far more than just a "power-hitter."

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut for India?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the upcoming England or Ireland squads, but the sentiment within RR camp is that his India debut is a matter of "when," not "if."

Given Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 175 in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year and a strike rate exceeding 260 in IPL 2026, experts predict he could be fast-tracked for the Asian Games or the home series against West Indies in late 2026.

"When they [India selectors] feel is the right time for Sooryavanshi to get into the team, I'm sure he'll be in the team. To forecast or predict that is not the right thing. Let's just allow him to play cricket. He's playing well, and is enjoying. If he keeps playing well, then he'll make it to the Indian team," said Vikram Rathour.

Tactical Maturity: During RR’s recent clash at Eden Gardens, Sooryavanshi displayed a "measured facet" of his game, scoring 46 runs off 28 balls, choosing to rotate strike on a slow surface rather than blindly attacking - a shift that coaching staff believes proves he is ready for the rigors of international cricket.

"Work Ethic" Factor: Vikram Rathour emphasized that Sooryavanshi’s success isn't just raw talent but a result of "hours of planning and net sessions" where he specifically targets world-class bowlers.

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