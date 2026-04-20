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HomeSportsCricketRR Coach Confirms Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Timeline

RR Coach Confirms Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Timeline

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stardom has now gone beyond just IPL stardom.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

The meteoric rise of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has moved beyond IPL stardom, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) coaching staff now dropping major hints about his inevitable transition to the senior Indian national team.

RR coach Vikram Rathour has urged the media to give the teenager "breathing space", but the internal belief in his readiness is high. Assistant coaches have lauded his technical evolution, noting that he is far more than just a "power-hitter."

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut for India?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the upcoming England or Ireland squads, but the sentiment within RR camp is that his India debut is a matter of "when," not "if."

Given Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 175 in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year and a strike rate exceeding 260 in IPL 2026, experts predict he could be fast-tracked for the Asian Games or the home series against West Indies in late 2026.

"When they [India selectors] feel is the right time for Sooryavanshi to get into the team, I'm sure he'll be in the team. To forecast or predict that is not the right thing. Let's just allow him to play cricket. He's playing well, and is enjoying. If he keeps playing well, then he'll make it to the Indian team," said Vikram Rathour.

Tactical Maturity: During RR’s recent clash at Eden Gardens, Sooryavanshi displayed a "measured facet" of his game, scoring 46 runs off 28 balls, choosing to rotate strike on a slow surface rather than blindly attacking - a shift that coaching staff believes proves he is ready for the rigors of international cricket.

"Work Ethic" Factor: Vikram Rathour emphasized that Sooryavanshi’s success isn't just raw talent but a result of "hours of planning and net sessions" where he specifically targets world-class bowlers.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to debut for the Indian national team?

While the BCCI hasn't officially named him for upcoming squads, the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff believes his India debut is a matter of 'when,' not 'if.'

What has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved so far?

He has a record-breaking 175 in the U-19 World Cup and a strike rate exceeding 260 in IPL 2026.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi only a power-hitter?

No, his technical evolution and a recent 'measured facet' of his game suggest he is more than just a power-hitter.

What factors contribute to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's success?

His success is attributed to his strong work ethic, including 'hours of planning and net sessions' where he targets top bowlers.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut
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