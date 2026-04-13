Rohit Sharma Retires Hurt In Pain, Ritika Sajdeh’s Reaction Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma had to walk back to the dressing room without being dismissed, raising concerns among fans. During the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he retired hurt due to discomfort caused by a hamstring strain. Rohit's sudden exit left supporters worried about his fitness.

As the veteran opener appeared in visible pain, cameras quickly turned to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who looked equally anxious in the stands. Her reaction has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Ritika's reaction below

Tough Moment at Wankhede



Ritika Sajdeh was seen reacting emotionally in the stands as Rohit Sharma walked off the field after an injury concern for the Mumbai Indians.#MIvsRCB #TATAIPL #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/bkVbv9BcRq — MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) April 12, 2026

Ritika bhabhi in tha stand to support Rohit Sharma.💙 pic.twitter.com/aLlePr6xpU — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 12, 2026

Was Rohit Sharma dismissed?

Rohit Sharma was not out. In cricket, a player is marked as “retired hurt” when they leave the field due to injury or fitness issues, with the option to return later in the innings. This is different from being “retired out,” which counts as a dismissal.

RCB Post Massive Total

Earlier in the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru piled up a huge total of 240 runs - the highest-ever IPL score at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and captain Rajat Patidar all struck half-centuries. By the time Rohit left the field, Mumbai Indians had raced to 57 without loss.

RCB's Big Win!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a decisive 18-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of IPL 2026. Powered by a relentless batting display, RCB posted a daunting 240/4, with Phil Salt (78), Rajat Patidar (53), and Virat Kohli (50) all crossing the half-century mark.

Despite a valiant unbeaten 71 from Sherfane Rutherford and Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive 45, Mumbai fell short, finishing at 222/5. This win propels RCB to third in the standings with six points, while MI remains stuck in the bottom three after their third loss.