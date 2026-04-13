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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Retires Hurt In Pain, Ritika Sajdeh’s Reaction Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma Retires Hurt In Pain, Ritika Sajdeh’s Reaction Goes Viral

In cricket, a player is considered “retired hurt” when they leave the field due to injury or fitness concerns, but they are allowed to return and resume their innings later.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

Rohit Sharma had to walk back to the dressing room without being dismissed, raising concerns among fans. During the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he retired hurt due to discomfort caused by a hamstring strain. Rohit's sudden exit left supporters worried about his fitness.

As the veteran opener appeared in visible pain, cameras quickly turned to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who looked equally anxious in the stands. Her reaction has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Ritika's reaction below

Was Rohit Sharma dismissed?

Rohit Sharma was not out. In cricket, a player is marked as “retired hurt” when they leave the field due to injury or fitness issues, with the option to return later in the innings. This is different from being “retired out,” which counts as a dismissal.

RCB Post Massive Total

Earlier in the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru piled up a huge total of 240 runs - the highest-ever IPL score at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and captain Rajat Patidar all struck half-centuries. By the time Rohit left the field, Mumbai Indians had raced to 57 without loss.

RCB's Big Win!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a decisive 18-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of IPL 2026. Powered by a relentless batting display, RCB posted a daunting 240/4, with Phil Salt (78), Rajat Patidar (53), and Virat Kohli (50) all crossing the half-century mark.

Despite a valiant unbeaten 71 from Sherfane Rutherford and Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive 45, Mumbai fell short, finishing at 222/5. This win propels RCB to third in the standings with six points, while MI remains stuck in the bottom three after their third loss.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rohit Sharma leave the field during the match?

Rohit Sharma retired hurt due to discomfort caused by a hamstring strain. He was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he left the field.

Was Rohit Sharma dismissed from the match?

No, Rohit Sharma was not dismissed. He retired hurt, which means he left the field due to injury and could potentially return later.

What was the final result of the match between RCB and MI?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 18 runs. RCB posted 240/4, and Mumbai Indians finished at 222/5.

What was the highest-ever IPL score at Wankhede Stadium before this match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted the highest-ever IPL score at Wankhede Stadium in this match with their total of 240/4.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ritika Sajdeh ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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