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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Emotional Outburst After DC vs MI Dismissal

Rohit Sharma's Emotional Outburst After DC vs MI Dismissal

Rohit held firm, scoring 35 runs off 26 balls, including five boundaries and a six, before being sent back by Axar Patel.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

During the 8th match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma (35 runs off 26 balls) looked in excellent touch, connecting for multiple fours and sixes. He had comfortably settled at the crease when Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel eventually dismissed him. Rohit’s disappointment - or perhaps frustration - was evident, and his reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Mumbai Indians, having lost the toss and asked to bat first, started their innings with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. The team struggled early, losing Rickelton and Tilak Varma in quick succession to Delhi’s fast bowler Mukesh Kumar. Tilak Varma, unfortunately, couldn’t open his account.

Rohit, meanwhile, held firm, scoring 35 runs off 26 balls, including five boundaries and a six, before being sent back by Axar Patel.

Mumbai Indians (149/6 after 19 overs) have lost their fifth wicket, with Suryakumar Yadav departing for 51 courtesy of Lungi Ngidi. Mitchell Santner has joined Naman Dhir at the crease, as MI looks to build a crucial partnership after being five wickets down. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers are relentlessly hunting for more breakthroughs to maintain their control over the game.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai Indians faced a significant setback even before the match began, as captain Hardik Pandya was sidelined due to illness. Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the five-time champions in his absence.

Playing XI for Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwini Kumar

Playing XI for Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many runs did Rohit Sharma score in the match?

Rohit Sharma scored 35 runs off 26 balls, hitting multiple fours and a six.

Who dismissed Rohit Sharma in the match?

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Which team did Mumbai Indians play against?

Mumbai Indians played against Delhi Capitals in the 8th match of IPL 2026.

Who opened the innings for Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for Mumbai Indians.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC Vs MI ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026 MI VS DC
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