Watch: Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral

social media has been flooded with speculation regarding a potential rift between brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, following MI vs RCB clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 12, 2026.

The Pandya brothers have always been known for their tight-knit bond, but several moments during and after the game have led fans to believe that all is not well between the two.

Fiery On-Field Interaction

The tension was palpable during the first innings when Hardik Pandya came out to bat. Krunal Pandya, representing RCB, welcomed his younger brother with a sharp, aggressive bouncer in the eighth over.

Hardik managed to sway out of the way but immediately gave Krunal a cold, intense stare.

When Hardik was eventually dismissed for 40, Krunal erupted in an unusually wild celebration. Fans noted that he seemed more animated than usual, showing little of the "brotherly restraint" seen in previous seasons.

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There's definitely something off between Krunal and Hardik.



Just look at the walk and reaction of Krunal after bowling that bouncer to Hardik, it looks like there might be a rift between them. They didn't even shake hands after the match. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R32YgZZ1MW — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 13, 2026

After Hardik got out yesterday, Krunal Pandya was showing an unnecessary attitude towards Hardik Pandya.



It feels like Krunal is angry about something, or something is wrong between themselves. Also we haven't seen them together since last year 🤔🧐

pic.twitter.com/GUXK3B5gHD — Ishan Ghosh¹⁷🇮🇳 (@PantVerse) April 13, 2026

The Missing Handshake

Perhaps the biggest talking point was the post-match ritual. In viral clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, cameras appeared to show the brothers avoiding each other during the customary handshakes.

Observers noted that while other players were hugging and chatting, Hardik and Krunal didn't share their usual post-game embrace or even a brief conversation. Reports suggest the typical long chat the brothers have after matches was completely missing this time.

Why the Speculation?

The rumors aren't just based on one match. Internet "sleuths" have pointed to several recent red flags. Fans pointed out that Krunal did not publicly congratulate Hardik after India's T20 World Cup success, and Hardik reportedly did not wish Krunal on his recent birthday.

Recent photos showing their mother with Hardik’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, have led to theories that family issues might be causing friction.