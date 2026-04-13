Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral

Watch: Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral

The tension was clearly visible in the first innings when Hardik Pandya walked out to bat. Krunal, playing for RCB, greeted his younger brother with a sharp, aggressive bouncer.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

social media has been flooded with speculation regarding a potential rift between brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, following MI vs RCB clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 12, 2026.

The Pandya brothers have always been known for their tight-knit bond, but several moments during and after the game have led fans to believe that all is not well between the two.

Fiery On-Field Interaction

The tension was palpable during the first innings when Hardik Pandya came out to bat. Krunal Pandya, representing RCB, welcomed his younger brother with a sharp, aggressive bouncer in the eighth over.

Hardik managed to sway out of the way but immediately gave Krunal a cold, intense stare.

When Hardik was eventually dismissed for 40, Krunal erupted in an unusually wild celebration. Fans noted that he seemed more animated than usual, showing little of the "brotherly restraint" seen in previous seasons.

Watch Videos

The Missing Handshake

Perhaps the biggest talking point was the post-match ritual. In viral clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, cameras appeared to show the brothers avoiding each other during the customary handshakes.

Observers noted that while other players were hugging and chatting, Hardik and Krunal didn't share their usual post-game embrace or even a brief conversation. Reports suggest the typical long chat the brothers have after matches was completely missing this time.

Why the Speculation?

The rumors aren't just based on one match. Internet "sleuths" have pointed to several recent red flags. Fans pointed out that Krunal did not publicly congratulate Hardik after India's T20 World Cup success, and Hardik reportedly did not wish Krunal on his recent birthday.

Recent photos showing their mother with Hardik’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, have led to theories that family issues might be causing friction.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya MI Vs RCB IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral
Watch: Rift Between Pandya Brothers? Tense MI vs RCB Footage Goes Viral
Cricket
Watch: Why Fans Are Calling Venkatesh Iyer's Reaction To A Young Kid 'Pure Gold'
Watch: Why Fans Are Calling Venkatesh Iyer's Reaction To A Young Kid 'Pure Gold'
Cricket
Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH
Virat Kohli Loses Temper, Helmet And Gloves Throw Caught On Camera - WATCH
Cricket
WATCH: Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection
WATCH: Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget