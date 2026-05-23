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HomeSportsCricketRicky Ponting Finally Reacts To PBKS' Off-Field Controversies

Ricky Ponting Finally Reacts To PBKS' Off-Field Controversies

Punjab Kings need to win this match to keep their slim IPL playoff chances alive and snap a worrying six-match losing streak.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has firmly shut down rumors that off-field drama is behind his team's sudden downfall in IPL 2026.

Speaking ahead of Punjab's critical, must-win showdown against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 23, 2026, the legendary former Australian captain explicitly distanced himself and his squad from toxic social media narratives, insisting that internal team harmony remains fully intact.

A Seven-Game Collapse

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2026 campaign like a runaway freight train, winning six of their first seven matches under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. However, their campaign completely derailed following late-April setbacks, culminating in a brutal six-match winless streak that has pushed their playoff qualification hopes to the absolute edge.

Compounding their on-field struggles, severe social media backlash erupted after unverified internet rumors and a circulating player video (involving Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar) prompted widespread fans' speculation regarding internal dressing room fractures and disciplinary lapses.

Addressing the media in a high-pressure pre-match press conference at the Ekana Stadium, Ponting completely rubbished claims that the team has been derailed by outside controversies.

“I don’t think anything externally has interrupted us as a team," Ponting told reporters. “I’m not a big social media guy anyway, so I don’t, a lot of the stuff that’s been happening. I’m probably oblivious to (social media)."

“All I can do and control is, is the behaviour of the team and the way that the team prepares and the way that the team plays," he added.

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter against LSG in Lucknow, Ponting stated that the atmosphere within the camp is still positive and confident.

“The atmospheres remain very positive and very relaxed," Ponting said. “I think the worst thing you can do in a situation like this is panic and worry about what tomorrow brings. You’ve just got to stick to what you know has worked for you in the past as a player and certainly as a coach and a group of coaches, that’s exactly what we’ve done."

Punjab Kings need to win this match to keep their slim IPL playoff chances alive and snap a worrying six-match losing streak. A defeat would officially knock them out of the tournament, making victory essential in their bid to claim the final remaining playoff berth.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 May 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ricky Ponting Arshdeep Singh PBKS Vs LSG PBKS Controversies
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