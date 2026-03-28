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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Verge Of Big Record Against Former Team SRH

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Verge Of Big Record Against Former Team SRH

Bhuvneshwar began his IPL career with RCB in 2009 - 10 before moving to Pune Warriors India between 2011 and 2013, where he made a name for himself.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League begins today, March 28 (Saturday), with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match. In this high-profile clash, RCB’s experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a golden opportunity to script history by achieving a major milestone.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes Historic Feat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the verge of becoming the first fast bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets. He currently sits just two wickets short of the landmark, and if he manages to pick up a couple of scalps against his former side, Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will enter an elite club.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s IPL Journey

So far, Bhuvneshwar has featured in 190 IPL matches and taken 198 wickets. Known for his consistency, he has delivered 14 maiden overs and maintains a bowling average of 27.33, along with an economy rate of 7.69. His record also includes two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

Teams He Has Represented

Bhuvneshwar began his IPL career with RCB in 2009 - 10 before moving to Pune Warriors India between 2011 and 2013, where he made a name for himself. He then joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and enjoyed his most successful years with the franchise until 2023. In 2024, RCB brought him back, and he continues to be a key part of their bowling attack.

RCB Squad for IPL 2026

RCB’s squad features prominent names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, captain Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, along with several other key players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's complete IPL 2026 schedule:

Match 1: March 28 (Saturday) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
Match 2: April 5 (Sunday) - vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
Match 3: April 10 (Friday) - vs Rajasthan Royals - Guwahati - 7:30 PM
Match 4: April 12 (Sunday) - vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai - 7:30 PM
Match 5: April 15 (Wednesday) - vs Lucknow Super Giants - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
Match 6: April 18 (Saturday) - vs Delhi Capitals - Bengaluru - 3:30 PM
Match 7: April 24 (Friday) - vs Gujarat Titans - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM
Match 8: April 27 (Monday) - vs Delhi Capitals - Delhi - 7:30 PM
Match 9: April 30 (Thursday) - vs Gujarat Titans - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM
Match 10: May 7 (Thursday) - vs Lucknow Super Giants - Lucknow - 7:30 PM
Match 11: May 10 (Sunday) - vs Mumbai Indians - Raipur - 7:30 PM
Match 12: May 13 (Wednesday) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Raipur - 7:30 PM
Match 13: May 17 (Sunday) - vs Punjab Kings - Dharamsala - 3:30 PM
Match 14: May 22 (Friday) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the first match of the 19th edition of IPL?

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League begins today, March 28 (Saturday). Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH
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