RCB Ownership Bid Crosses ₹15,000 Crore Mark: Lalit Modi's Big Claim

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most valuable properties in global sports, is officially on the auction block. Despite a history of just one IPL title (secured in 2025), the franchise's brand value has skyrocketed, making it a "crown jewel" for international investors.

Current owners Diageo (via United Spirits Ltd.) initiated a strategic review in late 2025, and reports now suggest a sale will be finalized by March 2026, just before the new season kicks off.

As per a report in IANS, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has shared an estimate of RCB's current valuation.

According to the report, franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru is valued at nearly US$1.75 billion, which converts to over ₹15,800 crore.

There are reports that Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, is among the interested buyers. Through his investment vehicle, Lancer Capital, Glazer has reportedly submitted a non-binding bid of approximately $1.8 billion (₹16,303 crore).

Lalit Modi told IANS that the valuation is based on the existing 74-match IPL format, and it is expected to rise if the number of matches increases to 94. He added that expanding the IPL schedule is becoming increasingly important for BCCI, as revenues from ICC tournaments and bilateral series could drop sharply in the future.

Lalit Modi said that a bigger IPL calendar will help the board maintain its financial strength.

Why is Diageo Selling RCB Now?

Market analysts suggest the timing is a masterstroke of "selling at the peak":

The "Double" Success: RCB currently holds both IPL and WPL titles simultaneously - a first in league history.

Virat Kohli Factor: With Virat Kohli continuing to be the commercial face of the league, the franchise's sponsorship power is at an all-time high.

BCCI Financial Stability: Modi noted that with potential drops in ICC funding and bilateral media rights revenue, IPL's expansion is crucial for the BCCI's future, making team ownership even more prestigious.