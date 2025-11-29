Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Was Once Banned For An Entire IPL Season

Ravindra Jadeja Was Once Banned For An Entire IPL Season

Many fans may not remember the major controversy Jadeja was involved in back in 2010, when a rule violation resulted in a one-season IPL ban.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction, several franchises underwent major reshuffles. Chennai Super Kings brought in Sanju Samson through a trade, while Ravindra Jadeja was transferred to Rajasthan Royals, meaning the star all-rounder will once again represent RR in the upcoming season.

But many fans may not remember the major controversy Jadeja was involved in back in 2010, when a rule violation resulted in a one-season IPL ban.

How Ravindra Jadeja Broke IPL Rules

Jadeja, who has been a long-time member of CSK, actually started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, joining them for ₹12 lakh and playing the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

However, seeking a better financial deal, Jadeja attempted to negotiate with Mumbai Indians despite still being under contract with RR. When the IPL Governing Council discovered this breach, they swiftly intervened.

One-Year Suspension

Since Ravindra Jadeja was bound to a three-year contract with RR beginning in 2008, he was not permitted to negotiate with or sign for another franchise.

His discussions with MI were deemed a serious violation of IPL regulations. As a result, the Governing Council handed Jadeja a one-season suspension, ruling him out of the 2010 IPL entirely. Over time, this episode faded from public memory.

Jadeja Returns to Rajasthan Royals

Now, years later, Ravindra Jadeja is heading back to where his IPL journey began. With CSK trading him to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, fans are eager to see how the seasoned all-rounder performs in his second stint with the franchise.

Jadeja's ODI career very much alive

Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI career is very much alive, as he has been named in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa. He had missed the previous ODI series against Australia due to workload management.

Jadeja has been brought back in place of Axar Patel, who featured in the Australia ODIs. The swap is considered a straightforward like-for-like change, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar earlier clarifying that Jadeja was only rested and not dropped from the format.

His return adds tremendous value to the side, thanks to his experience and all-round skill set.

IND vs SA ODI series begins on November 30, 2025, in Ranchi, with KL Rahul leading the team as Shubman Gill continues to recover from a neck injury.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
