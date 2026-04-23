Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja's Unique Tribute To 'Education Minister Of Gujarat' Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Tribute To 'Education Minister Of Gujarat' Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja revealed that Rivaba had made a bold prediction on the eve of the match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:53 AM (IST)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a touching tribute to his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, during the post-match ceremony, following his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22.

Jadeja’s Unique Tribute

After securing his first IPL 'Player of the Match' award in two years, Jadeja didn't just thank his teammates - he gave a special shoutout to his wife’s political career and her intuition.

With a proud smile, Jadeja told the presenters, "I want to dedicate this award to the Education Minister of Gujarat." He was referring to Rivaba, who was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister (holding the Education portfolio) in October 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja revealed that Rivaba had made a bold prediction on the eve of the match. "She said yesterday that I will do well, and I did," he recalled, crediting her belief for his return to peak form.

In a moment of playful confidence, Jadeja also joked that he had the dangerous Nicholas Pooran "in his pocket" after outfoxing him with a slower delivery during the chase.

Vintage All-Round Show

Ravindra Jadeja’s tribute was the cherry on top of a "vintage" performance that snapped RR’s two-game losing streak:

Coming in when the Royals were struggling at 77/5, Jadeja top-scored with a patient and crucial 43 off 29 balls*. His 49-run stand with impact player Shubham Dubey pushed RR to 159.

While defending the lowest total of the season, Jadeja bowled a tight spell (1/29), including the massive wicket of Nicholas Pooran, which effectively broke the back of LSG’s chase.

LSG vs RR Summary (April 22, 2026)

Result: Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

RR Score: 159/7 (Ravindra Jadeja 43*, Riyan Parag 20)

LSG Score: 119 all out (Mohammed Shami 2 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja 1 wicket)

Standings: RR climbed to 2nd; Lucknow Super Giants dropped to 9th

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan Cricketer’s County Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat Ravindra Jadeja IPL IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Tribute To 'Education Minister Of Gujarat' Goes Viral
Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Tribute To 'Education Minister Of Gujarat' Goes Viral
Cricket
Pakistan Cricketer’s County Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test
Pakistan Cricketer’s Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test
Cricket
Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder
Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 40 Runs As Pant's Decision Backfires
Rajasthan Royals Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 40 Runs As Pant's Decision Backfires
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget