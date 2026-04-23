Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Tribute To 'Education Minister Of Gujarat' Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a touching tribute to his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, during the post-match ceremony, following his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22.

Jadeja’s Unique Tribute

After securing his first IPL 'Player of the Match' award in two years, Jadeja didn't just thank his teammates - he gave a special shoutout to his wife’s political career and her intuition.

With a proud smile, Jadeja told the presenters, "I want to dedicate this award to the Education Minister of Gujarat." He was referring to Rivaba, who was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister (holding the Education portfolio) in October 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja revealed that Rivaba had made a bold prediction on the eve of the match. "She said yesterday that I will do well, and I did," he recalled, crediting her belief for his return to peak form.

In a moment of playful confidence, Jadeja also joked that he had the dangerous Nicholas Pooran "in his pocket" after outfoxing him with a slower delivery during the chase.

Vintage All-Round Show

Ravindra Jadeja’s tribute was the cherry on top of a "vintage" performance that snapped RR’s two-game losing streak:

Coming in when the Royals were struggling at 77/5, Jadeja top-scored with a patient and crucial 43 off 29 balls*. His 49-run stand with impact player Shubham Dubey pushed RR to 159.

While defending the lowest total of the season, Jadeja bowled a tight spell (1/29), including the massive wicket of Nicholas Pooran, which effectively broke the back of LSG’s chase.

LSG vs RR Summary (April 22, 2026)

Result: Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

RR Score: 159/7 (Ravindra Jadeja 43*, Riyan Parag 20)

LSG Score: 119 all out (Mohammed Shami 2 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja 1 wicket)

Standings: RR climbed to 2nd; Lucknow Super Giants dropped to 9th

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan Cricketer’s County Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test