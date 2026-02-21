IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Ready To Play In Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A relief for cricket fans in the Pink City as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have officially agreed to host a portion of their IPL 2026 home matches at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium. The decision follows a high-level meeting between Royals chairperson Ranjit Barthakur and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, effectively ending a months-long deadlock over stadium safety and administrative hurdles.

A Split-Home Strategy for 2026

Under the newly finalized arrangement, the inaugural IPL champions will play four of their seven home games in Jaipur. The remaining three matches will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which has increasingly served as the franchise's secondary home base. While this marks a slight shift from previous years, where Jaipur typically hosted five games, the agreement ensures that the IPL’s connection with Rajasthan remains intact despite earlier threats of a total relocation to Pune.

Resolving the Safety and Liability Standoff

The primary catalyst for the friction was a scathing 700-page independent audit conducted by Tata Projects, which highlighted "severe deficiencies" in fire safety and structural integrity at the SMS Stadium. Citing the tragic 2025 Bengaluru stampede as a cautionary tale, the Royals had initially refused to play in Jaipur unless the state government signed an indemnity waiver to shield the franchise from legal liability.

While the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) initially downplayed these concerns as "minor," the intervention of the Chief Minister proved instrumental. The state government has now committed to addressing the structural issues, prompting the RSSC to initiate immediate repair and upgrade works to bring the venue up to modern IPL standards.

Role of Local Governance and Fan Safety

The administrative void caused by the suspension of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) further complicated the situation, as the franchise had to deal directly with an ad hoc committee and the state sports council. The BCCI had previously supported the Royals' stance, emphasizing that fan experience and safety protocols are non-negotiable.

With the compromise reached, the government has avoided the political and economic blow of losing the IPL entirely. For fans in the Northeast, the news is equally celebratory, as Guwahati gains an additional match this season, further cementing the Barsapara Stadium as a vital hub for cricket in India's "seven sisters".