Rajasthan Royals In Big Trouble! BCCI Confirms Anti-Corruption Action

Rajasthan Royals (RR), currently the only undefeated side in IPL 2026, have been hit with a big controversy off the field. BCCI has confirmed that a protocol breach occurred during the Royals’ six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Anti-Corruption Breach: What Happened?

The controversy erupted when TV cameras caught RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder using a mobile phone while sitting in the team dugout.

The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Bhinder scrolling through the device during the 11th over of the second innings, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated next to him and occasionally glancing at the screen.

Under the IPL PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) Protocol 2026, the rules regarding communication devices are incredibly strict:

Zero Tolerance: Mobile phones and smartwatches are strictly prohibited in the dugout to prevent any potential external influence or anti-corruption risks.

The Exception: While the Team Manager is permitted to carry a phone, the protocol states it can only be used in the Dressing Room, never in the dugout.

Device Storage: All players and support staff must deposit their electronic devices with the Team Security Liaison Officer upon arrival at the stadium.

BCCI’s Reaction and Potential Punishment

BCCI has taken a serious view of the lapse. A senior board official confirmed to PTI that Bhinder indeed breached the PMOA protocol.

"It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the Match Referee and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) report," the official told PTI.

The incident also drew sharp criticism from former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, who took to social media to demand "immediate action," labeling the presence of a phone in the dugout a "complete no-no."

RR team manager Romi Bhinder has landed in controversy after being caught on camera using a mobile phone in the dugout during the RR vs RCB clash in Guwahati.



BCCI has confirmed it breaches PMOA protocol, which strictly bans phones in the dugout, though no official charge has… pic.twitter.com/Dm80dot5De — Orange Cap (@OrangeCapUpdate) April 12, 2026

What’s Next for RR?

The Match Referee, Narayanan Kutty, along with the ACSU, is currently reviewing the report. Potential sanctions for Romi Bhinder include:

An official warning.

A heavy financial fine.

A temporary suspension from entering the PMOA (dugout and dressing room area) for upcoming matches.