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HomeSportsCricketRajasthan Royals In Big Trouble! BCCI Confirms Anti-Corruption Action

Rajasthan Royals In Big Trouble! BCCI Confirms Anti-Corruption Action

The controversy began when TV cameras spotted RR team manager Romi Bhinder using a mobile phone while seated in the dugout.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 03:17 PM (IST)

Rajasthan Royals (RR), currently the only undefeated side in IPL 2026, have been hit with a big controversy off the field. BCCI has confirmed that a protocol breach occurred during the Royals’ six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Anti-Corruption Breach: What Happened?

The controversy erupted when TV cameras caught RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder using a mobile phone while sitting in the team dugout.

The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Bhinder scrolling through the device during the 11th over of the second innings, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated next to him and occasionally glancing at the screen.

Under the IPL PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) Protocol 2026, the rules regarding communication devices are incredibly strict:

Zero Tolerance: Mobile phones and smartwatches are strictly prohibited in the dugout to prevent any potential external influence or anti-corruption risks.

The Exception: While the Team Manager is permitted to carry a phone, the protocol states it can only be used in the Dressing Room, never in the dugout.

Device Storage: All players and support staff must deposit their electronic devices with the Team Security Liaison Officer upon arrival at the stadium.

BCCI’s Reaction and Potential Punishment

BCCI has taken a serious view of the lapse. A senior board official confirmed to PTI that Bhinder indeed breached the PMOA protocol.

"It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the Match Referee and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) report," the official told PTI.

The incident also drew sharp criticism from former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, who took to social media to demand "immediate action," labeling the presence of a phone in the dugout a "complete no-no."

What’s Next for RR?

The Match Referee, Narayanan Kutty, along with the ACSU, is currently reviewing the report. Potential sanctions for Romi Bhinder include:

An official warning.

A heavy financial fine.

A temporary suspension from entering the PMOA (dugout and dressing room area) for upcoming matches.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced recently?

Rajasthan Royals are involved in a controversy regarding a protocol breach during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team manager was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout.

What is the IPL protocol regarding mobile phones in the dugout?

The IPL PMOA Protocol 2026 strictly prohibits mobile phones and smartwatches in the dugout to prevent anti-corruption risks. While managers can have phones, they are only allowed in the dressing room, not the dugout.

What are the potential consequences for the Rajasthan Royals team manager?

The team manager could face an official warning, a financial fine, or a temporary suspension from the dugout and dressing room areas for upcoming matches.

Who is investigating the protocol breach?

The Match Referee, Narayanan Kutty, along with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU), is currently reviewing the report to determine the appropriate action.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Romi Bhinder
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