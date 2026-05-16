RCB-GT At 99%, CSK Drops To Just 17%: Updated Qualification Percentages For All Teams

IPL 2026 Playoff qualification scenarios: Fifty-nine matches have been completed in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League 2026, with only 11 league-stage games remaining out of a total 70.

In the latest result, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings, a setback that has further reduced CSK’s already slim playoff prospects. At this stage, the race for the top four is tightening, while a few teams have almost secured their spots.

IPL Playoff qualification outlook (current estimates)

Gujarat Titans remain the strongest side statistically, with a 99% chance of making the playoffs and a 90.2% probability of finishing in the top two. Their qualification is nearly locked, though the battle for a top-two finish is still relevant.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a similarly secure position, also holding a 99% playoff qualification probability. Their chances of finishing in the top two stand at 83.4%, keeping them in contention for a favorable playoff route.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are strongly placed as well, with an 82.8% chance of reaching the playoffs. Their top-two probability is 38.9%, and a single additional win would push them very close to confirmation.

Punjab Kings are more uncertain, with a 50.3% chance of making the top four and just 9.8% odds of finishing in the top two, leaving them in a tight mid-table battle.

Rajasthan Royals have improved their position after CSK’s loss, now sitting at a 60.4% playoff chance and a 19.9% chance of finishing in the top two.

Chennai Super Kings have seen their hopes weaken significantly, with playoff qualification down to 17% and top-two chances at 8%.

At the lower end, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are nearly out of contention for the top two and face very slim playoff probabilities - 5.1% for KKR and 6.1% for DC.

With just 11 matches left in the league stage, the playoff picture is becoming increasingly defined, but several mid-table teams still have room to shift the final standings.