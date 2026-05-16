Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest playoff qualification probabilities at 99% each. Sunrisers Hyderabad is also strongly placed with an 82.8% chance.
RCB-GT At 99%, CSK Drops To Just 17%: Updated Qualification Percentages For All Teams
With just 11 matches left in the league stage, the playoff picture is becoming increasingly defined, but several mid-table teams still have room to shift the final standings.
IPL 2026 Playoff qualification scenarios: Fifty-nine matches have been completed in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League 2026, with only 11 league-stage games remaining out of a total 70.
In the latest result, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings, a setback that has further reduced CSK’s already slim playoff prospects. At this stage, the race for the top four is tightening, while a few teams have almost secured their spots.
IPL Playoff qualification outlook (current estimates)
Gujarat Titans remain the strongest side statistically, with a 99% chance of making the playoffs and a 90.2% probability of finishing in the top two. Their qualification is nearly locked, though the battle for a top-two finish is still relevant.
Also on ABP Live | BCCI Punishes Rishabh Pant After LSG Hurt CSK's IPL 2026 Playoff Chances
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a similarly secure position, also holding a 99% playoff qualification probability. Their chances of finishing in the top two stand at 83.4%, keeping them in contention for a favorable playoff route.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are strongly placed as well, with an 82.8% chance of reaching the playoffs. Their top-two probability is 38.9%, and a single additional win would push them very close to confirmation.
Punjab Kings are more uncertain, with a 50.3% chance of making the top four and just 9.8% odds of finishing in the top two, leaving them in a tight mid-table battle.
Rajasthan Royals have improved their position after CSK’s loss, now sitting at a 60.4% playoff chance and a 19.9% chance of finishing in the top two.
Chennai Super Kings have seen their hopes weaken significantly, with playoff qualification down to 17% and top-two chances at 8%.
At the lower end, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are nearly out of contention for the top two and face very slim playoff probabilities - 5.1% for KKR and 6.1% for DC.
With just 11 matches left in the league stage, the playoff picture is becoming increasingly defined, but several mid-table teams still have room to shift the final standings.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams have the highest chance of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs?
What are Chennai Super Kings' playoff chances after their recent loss?
Chennai Super Kings' playoff qualification chances have significantly weakened to 17%. Their probability of finishing in the top two is now only 8%.
How do Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals stand in the playoff race?
Punjab Kings have a 50.3% chance of making the top four, while Rajasthan Royals have improved to a 60.4% playoff chance.
Which teams are nearly out of playoff contention?
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals face very slim playoff probabilities, at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively. They are nearly out of contention for the top two as well.