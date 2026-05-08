IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: What RCB, RR, and GT Need To Secure Top-Two Finish

As IPL 2026 league stage enters its final stretch, the battle for the top two spots has intensified. With 18 points widely considered the "safe zone" for a top-two finish (earning two cracks at the final via Qualifier 1), here is the breakdown of what each contender needs to do.

IPL 2026: Race for Top Two (18-Point Cutoff)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Remaining Matches: 3 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 2 | Current Points: 14

Punjab Kings: Remaining Matches: 4 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 3 | Current Points: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Remaining Matches: 4 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 3 | Current Points: 12

Rajasthan Royals: Remaining Matches: 4 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 3 | Current Points: 12

Gujarat Titans: Remaining Matches: 4 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 3 | Current Points: 12

Chennai Super Kings: Remaining Matches: 4 | Wins Needed for 18 Points: 4 | Current Points: 10

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SRH (The Frontrunners): Sitting at 14 points, SRH has the smoothest path. Two wins from their final three games will guarantee them 18 points. With a healthy NRR of +0.737, they are the favorites for a top-two finish.

PBKS (Strong No. 2): Punjab has 13 points and a game in hand over SRH. Winning three out of their last four would push them to 19 points, potentially securing the top spot on the table.

The Mid-Table Jam (RCB, RR, GT): All three are tied at 12 points. RCB holds a massive NRR advantage (+1.234), meaning if all three finish on 18 points, RCB is almost certain to take the higher seed. GT, however, is hampered by a negative NRR (-0.147) and must win big.

CSK (The Hard Road): After a shaky start, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men have no room for error. To hit 18 points, they must win every single remaining game. One loss would cap them at 16 points, likely forcing them to settle for the Eliminator spot (3rd or 4th).

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