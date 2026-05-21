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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Fight For One Spot After KKR's Win Over MI

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Fight For One Spot After KKR's Win Over MI

KKR’s final league match is against Delhi Capitals. A win would take Kolkata to 15 points.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:41 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: In the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets at Eden Gardens, keeping their playoff hopes alive and making the race for the final playoff spot even more intense.

Following the win on Wednesday, KKR climbed to sixth place in the points table. With only five league-stage matches remaining, five teams - including Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings - are still mathematically in contention for the lone remaining playoff berth.

After winning the toss, KKR opted to bowl first. Mumbai suffered an early collapse. In the rain-affected contest, MI managed to post 147 runs. KKR sealed the victory with seven balls remaining.

KKR playoff scenario

KKR’s final league match is against Delhi Capitals. A win would take Kolkata to 15 points. However, they would also need both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to lose their final matches. If that happens, KKR will qualify regardless of CSK’s result.

Rajasthan Royals playoff scenario

Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in their final game. A victory would take RR to 16 points and guarantee a playoff spot without depending on any other results.

If RR lose, they would need CSK, PBKS, and KKR to also lose their respective final matches to stay in contention.

Punjab Kings playoff scenario

Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their last league match. A win would move PBKS to 15 points, but they would also require both RR and KKR to lose.

If KKR also win their final game, qualification could come down to Net Run Rate.

Chennai Super Kings playoff scenario

CSK’s playoff path is extremely difficult. Chennai must win their final match and simultaneously hope that RR, PBKS, and KKR all lose.

In that case, RR, CSK, and DC could all finish on 14 points, with Net Run Rate deciding the final playoff berth.

Delhi Capitals playoff scenario

Delhi Capitals can also reach 14 points by winning their final match, but that alone will not be enough. DC need Chennai, Punjab, and Rajasthan to lose their remaining games as well.

If that scenario unfolds, RR and DC would finish level on points, and qualification would depend on superior Net Run Rate.

Teams already qualified

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already secured playoff qualification.

However, the race for a top-two finish among those three teams remains crucial, as the top two sides receive two opportunities to reach the final.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most difficult playoff path among the contenders?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face an extremely difficult path. They must win their final match and simultaneously hope that RR, PBKS, and KKR all lose their remaining games.

Published at : 21 May 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
KKR Vs MI IPL Playoffs IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios
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