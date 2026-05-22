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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: CSK Out, Qualification Race Down To Four Contenders

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: CSK Out, Qualification Race Down To Four Contenders

The race for the final playoff berth is now down to four teams.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 07:49 AM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings have officially crashed out of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoff race after suffering a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

GT had already secured qualification for the playoffs, and the emphatic victory has further strengthened Shubman Gill and his side’s chances of finishing in the top two. Alongside Gujarat, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also confirmed their places in the playoffs.

With only four league-stage matches remaining, the race for the final playoff berth is now down to four teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals playoff scenario

Among the remaining contenders, Rajasthan Royals are the only team that still controls its own destiny. A win in their final league game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday will guarantee them a playoff spot, regardless of other results.

However, if RR lose, they will need Delhi Capitals to beat KKR and also require Punjab Kings to lose their final match. In that case, both RR and DC could finish on 14 points, with Net Run Rate deciding who advances. Rajasthan currently hold the advantage in NRR.

Punjab Kings playoff scenario

Punjab Kings need Rajasthan Royals to lose their last match and also require Delhi Capitals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders. If PBKS win their own final game under those circumstances, they will finish on 15 points and qualify.

But if KKR also win, both teams could end up tied on 15 points, bringing Net Run Rate into the equation.

Kolkata Knight Riders playoff scenario

For Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify, they must beat Delhi Capitals and also hope that both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their remaining matches.

If Punjab also manage to win, qualification between PBKS and KKR would then depend on Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals playoff scenario

Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league fixture and must secure a victory to stay alive.

In addition, DC need both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings to lose their final matches. Even then, Delhi may still need a massive win over KKR because Rajasthan currently possess a significantly better Net Run Rate. As a result, margin of victory could prove decisive in DC’s playoff hopes.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their places in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Which teams are competing for the final playoff spot?

Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals are vying for the last playoff berth.

What is Rajasthan Royals' playoff scenario?

Rajasthan Royals will qualify with a win in their final game. If they lose, they need Delhi Capitals to beat KKR and Punjab Kings to lose their final match.

How can Punjab Kings qualify for the playoffs?

Punjab Kings need Rajasthan Royals to lose and Delhi Capitals to defeat KKR. If PBKS win their final game under these conditions, they qualify.

What does Delhi Capitals need to do to make the playoffs?

Delhi Capitals must beat KKR and hope Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their final matches. A large margin of victory might be necessary due to Net Run Rate.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs RCB CSK IPL Playoffs IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios
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