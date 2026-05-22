IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: CSK Out, Qualification Race Down To Four Contenders

Chennai Super Kings have officially crashed out of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoff race after suffering a crushing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

GT had already secured qualification for the playoffs, and the emphatic victory has further strengthened Shubman Gill and his side’s chances of finishing in the top two. Alongside Gujarat, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also confirmed their places in the playoffs.

With only four league-stage matches remaining, the race for the final playoff berth is now down to four teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals playoff scenario

Among the remaining contenders, Rajasthan Royals are the only team that still controls its own destiny. A win in their final league game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday will guarantee them a playoff spot, regardless of other results.

However, if RR lose, they will need Delhi Capitals to beat KKR and also require Punjab Kings to lose their final match. In that case, both RR and DC could finish on 14 points, with Net Run Rate deciding who advances. Rajasthan currently hold the advantage in NRR.

Punjab Kings playoff scenario

Punjab Kings need Rajasthan Royals to lose their last match and also require Delhi Capitals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders. If PBKS win their own final game under those circumstances, they will finish on 15 points and qualify.

But if KKR also win, both teams could end up tied on 15 points, bringing Net Run Rate into the equation.

Kolkata Knight Riders playoff scenario

For Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify, they must beat Delhi Capitals and also hope that both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their remaining matches.

If Punjab also manage to win, qualification between PBKS and KKR would then depend on Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals playoff scenario

Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league fixture and must secure a victory to stay alive.

In addition, DC need both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings to lose their final matches. Even then, Delhi may still need a massive win over KKR because Rajasthan currently possess a significantly better Net Run Rate. As a result, margin of victory could prove decisive in DC’s playoff hopes.