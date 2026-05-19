Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have mathematically secured their spots in the IPL 2026 playoffs. They are guaranteed to finish in the top 4.
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: RCB, SRH And GT Qualify As Five Teams Fight For Last Berth
With just seven league-stage matches, two franchises have already been knocked out, while the remaining teams are still battling through complicated qualification scenarios and playoff equations.
IPL 2026 playoffs race: The qualification race for the IPL 2026 playoffs has officially reached its absolute boiling point. Following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, three teams have mathematically locked in their spots, leaving five teams fighting a chaotic battle for the singular final playoff position.
With only 7 league games remaining, two franchises have been officially eliminated, while the rest are relying on complex mathematical permutations.
RCB - Matches: 13, Wins: 9, Losses: 4, Points: 18, NRR: +1.065, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)
GT - Matches: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.400, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)
SRH - Matches: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.350, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)
PBKS - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 6 (1 NR), Points: 13, NRR: +0.227, Status: Active Contender
RR - Matches: 12, Wins: 6, Losses: 6, Points: 12, NRR: +0.027, Status: Active Contender
CSK - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 12, NRR: -0.016, Status: Slim Outside Chance
DC - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 12, NRR: -0.871, Status: Slim Outside Chance
KKR - Matches: 12, Wins: 5, Losses: 6 (1 NR), Points: 11, NRR: -0.038, Status: Dark Horse Contender
MI - Matches: 12, Wins: 4, Losses: 8, Points: 8, NRR: -0.504, Status: ELIMINATED
LSG - Matches: 12, Wins: 4, Losses: 8, Points: 8, NRR: -0.701, Status: ELIMINATED
Elite Three: Battling for Top 2
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 18 Points
The Scenario: RCB sits comfortably at the top of the mountain. They are completely guaranteed a playoff birth and will finish 1st on points in a majority of upcoming mathematical permutations. A win in their final match seals a top-2 finish.
Worst Case: Dropping to 3rd on NRR if they lose and both GT and SRH win their remaining games by huge margins.
2. Gujarat Titans (GT) & Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 16 Points
The Scenario: SRH’s recent win simultaneously punched both their own and GT’s ticket to the playoffs. Both teams have a strong chance to secure a coveted top-2 finish if they win their final group stage games and RCB slips up.
Five-Way War for Final Spot
4. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 13 Points (1 Game Remaining)
The Upper Hand: PBKS controls their own destiny. If they win their final match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they hit 15 points - a ceiling that CSK, DC, and KKR cannot mathematically reach.
If they lose: They stay at 13 points and must pray Rajasthan Royals lose both of their final games.
5. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 12 Points (2 Games Remaining)
The Advantage: RR has a game in hand over most of the mid-table. If they win both remaining matches (vs LSG and vs MI), they comfortably reach 16 points and take the 4th spot regardless of what Punjab does.
If they split (1 Win, 1 Loss): They reach 14 points and will have to stay ahead of KKR, DC, and CSK on Net Run Rate.
6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) & Delhi Capitals (DC) - 12 Points (1 Game Remaining)
The Scenario: Both iconic teams have their backs against the wall. To have any shot, they must win their final match to reach 14 points.
The Blockricade: Because their Net Run Rates are heavily bruised (especially Delhi's -0.871), hitting 14 points is not enough. They desperately need PBKS to lose their final game and RR to lose both of theirs, forcing a massive multi-team NRR tie-breaker at 14 points.
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 11 Points (2 Games Remaining)
The Dark Horse: Don't count KKR out just yet. Because they have two games left, they can still maximize at 15 points. If they win out (vs GT and vs DC), and Punjab Kings lose to LSG, KKR will dynamically leapfrog the entire mid-table into 4th place.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams have officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs?
How many teams are eliminated from IPL 2026 playoffs contention?
Two teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have been officially eliminated from the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They cannot reach a sufficient number of points.
What is the scenario for Punjab Kings (PBKS) to qualify?
Punjab Kings controls their destiny. If they win their final match, they will reach 15 points, a total that CSK, DC, and KKR cannot mathematically achieve.
What must Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) do to have a chance at qualifying?
Both CSK and DC must win their final matches to reach 14 points. They also need PBKS to lose their last game and RR to lose both of theirs, likely leading to an NRR tie-breaker.
Can Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still make the playoffs?
Yes, KKR is a 'Dark Horse' contender. If they win their remaining two matches and PBKS loses their final game, KKR could secure the 4th playoff spot.