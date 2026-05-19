IPL 2026 Playoff Race: RCB, SRH And GT Qualify As Five Teams Fight For Last Berth

IPL 2026 playoffs race: The qualification race for the IPL 2026 playoffs has officially reached its absolute boiling point. Following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, three teams have mathematically locked in their spots, leaving five teams fighting a chaotic battle for the singular final playoff position.

With only 7 league games remaining, two franchises have been officially eliminated, while the rest are relying on complex mathematical permutations.

RCB - Matches: 13, Wins: 9, Losses: 4, Points: 18, NRR: +1.065, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)

GT - Matches: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.400, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)

SRH - Matches: 13, Wins: 8, Losses: 5, Points: 16, NRR: +0.350, Status: QUALIFIED (Guaranteed Top 4)

PBKS - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 6 (1 NR), Points: 13, NRR: +0.227, Status: Active Contender

RR - Matches: 12, Wins: 6, Losses: 6, Points: 12, NRR: +0.027, Status: Active Contender

CSK - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 12, NRR: -0.016, Status: Slim Outside Chance

DC - Matches: 13, Wins: 6, Losses: 7, Points: 12, NRR: -0.871, Status: Slim Outside Chance

KKR - Matches: 12, Wins: 5, Losses: 6 (1 NR), Points: 11, NRR: -0.038, Status: Dark Horse Contender

MI - Matches: 12, Wins: 4, Losses: 8, Points: 8, NRR: -0.504, Status: ELIMINATED

LSG - Matches: 12, Wins: 4, Losses: 8, Points: 8, NRR: -0.701, Status: ELIMINATED

Elite Three: Battling for Top 2

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 18 Points

The Scenario: RCB sits comfortably at the top of the mountain. They are completely guaranteed a playoff birth and will finish 1st on points in a majority of upcoming mathematical permutations. A win in their final match seals a top-2 finish.

Worst Case: Dropping to 3rd on NRR if they lose and both GT and SRH win their remaining games by huge margins.

2. Gujarat Titans (GT) & Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 16 Points

The Scenario: SRH’s recent win simultaneously punched both their own and GT’s ticket to the playoffs. Both teams have a strong chance to secure a coveted top-2 finish if they win their final group stage games and RCB slips up.

Five-Way War for Final Spot

4. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 13 Points (1 Game Remaining)

The Upper Hand: PBKS controls their own destiny. If they win their final match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they hit 15 points - a ceiling that CSK, DC, and KKR cannot mathematically reach.

If they lose: They stay at 13 points and must pray Rajasthan Royals lose both of their final games.

5. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 12 Points (2 Games Remaining)

The Advantage: RR has a game in hand over most of the mid-table. If they win both remaining matches (vs LSG and vs MI), they comfortably reach 16 points and take the 4th spot regardless of what Punjab does.

If they split (1 Win, 1 Loss): They reach 14 points and will have to stay ahead of KKR, DC, and CSK on Net Run Rate.

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) & Delhi Capitals (DC) - 12 Points (1 Game Remaining)

The Scenario: Both iconic teams have their backs against the wall. To have any shot, they must win their final match to reach 14 points.

The Blockricade: Because their Net Run Rates are heavily bruised (especially Delhi's -0.871), hitting 14 points is not enough. They desperately need PBKS to lose their final game and RR to lose both of theirs, forcing a massive multi-team NRR tie-breaker at 14 points.

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 11 Points (2 Games Remaining)

The Dark Horse: Don't count KKR out just yet. Because they have two games left, they can still maximize at 15 points. If they win out (vs GT and vs DC), and Punjab Kings lose to LSG, KKR will dynamically leapfrog the entire mid-table into 4th place.