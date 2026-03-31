PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Complete Head-To-Head Record & Match Venue, Pitch Report

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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: The rivalry between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) may not be one of the oldest in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but it has quickly developed into a competitive contest. Since Gujarat’s introduction to the tournament in 2022, the two sides have faced each other six times, and are now set to meet again today, that is on March 31. With both franchises boasting explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks, their clashes have often produced tightly contested and entertaining games.

PBKS vs GT: Neck-and-Neck Rivalry

The head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans reflects a balanced battle, with neither side able to establish clear dominance.

Matches Played: 6

PBKS Wins: 3

GT Wins: 3

GT, despite being one of the newer franchises, made an immediate impact in the IPL with their title-winning campaign in 2022.

PBKS, on the other hand, have consistently shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled for sustained success. When these two teams meet, the results have largely swung based on key individual performances and match situations rather than overall superiority.

With both teams continuing to evolve and strengthen their squads, future clashes between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are expected to remain highly competitive. Given their evenly split record so far, every new meeting presents an opportunity for either side to gain the upper hand in what is fast becoming an intriguing IPL rivalry.

Match Venue Pitch Report

The upcoming PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played at the New PCA Stadium. The surface here is typically balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can find early movement with the new ball, aided by decent pace and carry.

As the match progresses, the surface becomes more settled, allowing batters to play their shots more freely.

In T20 games, totals in the 180 range are often competitive. Spinners may get some grip during the middle overs, but conditions generally remain favourable for batting, especially once players are set at the crease.