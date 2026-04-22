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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: When Wasim Akram Backed Abhishek Sharma For Stardom, Big Things Ahead

WATCH: When Wasim Akram Backed Abhishek Sharma For Stardom, Big Things Ahead

Calling him "Beta" (son), the legendary pacer advised the Sunrisers Hyderabad star to "keep your head down" and maintain his focus, predicting a massive international career ahead.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma is in the news for delivering a stunning unbeaten 135 off just 68 balls, featuring 10 fours and 10 sixes, for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 on April 21, 2026. The explosive innings included his second IPL century, brought up in only 47 balls, and propelled SRH to a massive total of 242/2. SRH went on to secure a 47-run win, with the knock ranking among the top five highest individual scores in IPL history.

'Beta Keep Your Head Down'

In February 2025, during India-Pakistan clash at ICC Champions Trophy, a heartwarming video captured a rare meeting between the past and the future. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram was seen offering fatherly guidance and high praise to India’s young opener, Abhishek Sharma, in a video that quickly went viral across borders.

Initially not recognizing the young man in the hospitality box, Akram’s eyes lit up once Abhishek introduced himself. "Zabardast!" (Tremendous), Akram exclaimed, recalling the youngster's recent exploits.

Referring to Abhishek’s record-shattering 135 off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium earlier that month, Akram gave him a vision for the future. He told the southpaw to ignore the noise and focus on a 30-year journey in the sport.

Calling him "Beta" (son), the legendary pacer advised the Sunrisers Hyderabad star to "keep your head down" and maintain his focus, predicting a massive international career ahead.

WATCH VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma: Power-Hitting Evolution (2024-2026)

Since that meeting, Sharma has transformed from a promising talent into one of the most feared T20 openers in the world. As of late April 2026, his numbers for Sunrisers Hyderabad reflect a historic peak in form:

IPL 2024: 16 matches, 484 runs, SR 204.22, Top Score 75* - Breakthrough season; recorded the highest strike rate for an opener.

IPL 2025: 14 matches, 439 runs, SR 256.36, Top Score 141 - Blistering century (141) against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2026: 7 matches, 323 runs, SR 198.53, Top Score 135* - Recent unbeaten 135 off 68 balls vs Delhi Capitals.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Abhishek Sharma SRH IPL Pakistan IPL 2026
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