With the 19th season of Indian Premier League approaching, preparations are in full swing, and anticipation is building ahead of the mini-auction, where 77 players are set to go under the hammer. As discussions around IPL intensify, here’s an interesting piece of trivia about the tournament.

Do you know which player has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

If you guessed Virat Kohli, that’s not correct. The record is actually held by a foreign player - one who has claimed the Orange Cap three times.

David Warner: The Only Player with Three Orange Caps

The distinction goes to Australia’s David Warner, who has consistently dominated the IPL with his explosive batting. Warner first secured the Orange Cap in 2015, scoring 562 runs. He topped it with an exceptional performance in 2017, amassing 641 runs, and again in 2019, when he struck 692 runs to claim his third Orange Cap.

Warner’s Remarkable IPL Journey

David Warner has been one of the most successful overseas players in the league. Active from 2009 to 2024, he represented Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing 184 matches and accumulating 6,565 runs at an impressive average of 40.

His record includes 4 centuries and 62 fifties, and he famously led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Orange Cap winner in this year's IPL

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan won the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He scored an impressive 759 runs in 15 matches, including one century and six half-centuries, with a highest score of 108 not out.

His prolific run-scoring made him the youngest player ever to win the prestigious award, cementing his reputation as a consistent and formidable batsman.

Sai Sudharsan's excellent performance was a bright spot for the Gujarat Titans, even though the team did not reach the final.

