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HomeSportsCricketNo NOC, Big Trouble: RCB's Plans Hit By Fitness Policy Twist

No NOC, Big Trouble: RCB's Plans Hit By Fitness Policy Twist

The issue stems from Sri Lanka Cricket’s newly introduced fitness policy, which requires players to meet set fitness standards before being cleared to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)

The standoff between fast bowler Nuwan Thushara and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has intensified, effectively ending his hopes of participating in the early stages of IPL 2026. Thushara, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹1.60 crore, has been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the board, leading the cricketer to seek legal intervention.

Core of the Dispute: New Fitness Mandates

The conflict centers on SLC's recently implemented fitness policy. Under these new regulations, any player wishing to compete in overseas T20 leagues must meet specific fitness benchmarks. Although Thushara is not currently injured, SLC maintains that he failed to meet these heightened standards, thus disqualifying him for an NOC.

Thushara, however, argues that the board's decision is unjustified. In his petition to Colombo District Court, he highlighted several key points:

Contractual Status: His national contract expired on March 31, 2026, and he had already informed the board of his intent to step away from international duties.

Inconsistency: He claims his fitness levels are consistent with previous years when SLC had no issues clearing him for IPL stints.

Career Impact: Thushara has accused top SLC officials - including the President and CEO - of causing financial and professional damage by blocking his participation in a major global tournament.

Court Delay and SLC’s Stance

The Colombo District Court was scheduled to hear the matter on April 9, 2026. However, the hearing has been pushed back to April 23 to allow SLC time to file a formal objection. Sri Lanka Cricket board has already signaled its intent to fight the petition vigorously, asserting that no player should be exempt from the national fitness framework, regardless of their international retirement plans.

Impact on RCB

This legal deadlock is a major blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Known for his "Malinga-esque" slinging action and lethal yorkers, Thushara was expected to be a vital component of their death-bowling attack. With the next hearing set for late April, it is increasingly likely that RCB will need to seek a replacement player if the row isn't resolved immediately.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nuwan Thushara unable to play in the early stages of IPL 2026?

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has denied Nuwan Thushara a No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to his failure to meet new fitness mandates for players participating in overseas T20 leagues.

What is the core of the dispute between Thushara and Sri Lanka Cricket?

The conflict is over SLC's new fitness policy, which requires players to meet specific benchmarks for overseas T20 league participation.

Has Nuwan Thushara taken legal action regarding the NOC denial?

Yes, Thushara has filed a petition with the Colombo District Court, arguing that the board's decision is unjustified and seeking legal intervention.

What is the potential impact of this standoff on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)?

This deadlock is a blow to RCB, as Thushara was expected to be a key bowler. They may need to find a replacement if the issue isn't resolved soon.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket RCB IPL IPL 2026 Nuwan Thushara INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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