IPL 2026: Nine Players Who Switched Teams Ahead Of New Season

Player trading has long been a part of Indian Premier League. The trend began back in 2009 when Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and Robin Uthappa became the first set of players to be traded.

As the 2025-26 season approached, discussions around trades intensified once again. On November 15, all ten franchises released their IPL 2026 retention lists, but several players had already switched teams even before the final lists were announced.

Nine Players Who Changed Teams Before IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja moved from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder, who earned ₹18 crore at CSK, will now play for RR at a reduced salary of ₹14 crore. As part of the same multi-player deal, Rajasthan also secured Sam Curran, who will join them from CSK and earn ₹2.4 crore.

In exchange, Sanju Samson shifted from Rajasthan to Chennai Super Kings. CSK will pay Samson ₹18 crore for 2026 season.

Mohammed Shami has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants. The fast bowler, who previously won the 2023 Purple Cap with Gujarat Titans, will continue with a ₹10 crore salary.

Arjun Tendulkar ended his five-year stint with Mumbai Indians and joined Lucknow Super Giants. He featured in only three matches for MI and will earn ₹30 lakh at LSG.

Nitish Rana has moved from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals after just one season. With over 100 IPL matches to his name, Rana joins DC at his existing salary of ₹4.2 crore.

Shardul Thakur shifted from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians through a cash trade. He will receive ₹2 crore for the upcoming season.

Donovan Ferreira, the only overseas player traded this year, joined Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals. His updated salary is ₹1 crore, reflecting a ₹25 lakh increase.

Finally, leg-spinner Mayank Markande returned to Mumbai Indians after being traded from Kolkata Knight Riders. With 37 IPL wickets to his name, Markande will earn ₹30 lakh at MI.