Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Nine Players Who Switched Teams Ahead Of New Season

IPL 2026: Nine Players Who Switched Teams Ahead Of New Season

All ten franchises released their IPL 2026 retention lists, but several players had already switched teams even before the final lists were announced.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Player trading has long been a part of Indian Premier League. The trend began back in 2009 when Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and Robin Uthappa became the first set of players to be traded.

As the 2025-26 season approached, discussions around trades intensified once again. On November 15, all ten franchises released their IPL 2026 retention lists, but several players had already switched teams even before the final lists were announced.

Nine Players Who Changed Teams Before IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja moved from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder, who earned ₹18 crore at CSK, will now play for RR at a reduced salary of ₹14 crore. As part of the same multi-player deal, Rajasthan also secured Sam Curran, who will join them from CSK and earn ₹2.4 crore.

In exchange, Sanju Samson shifted from Rajasthan to Chennai Super Kings. CSK will pay Samson ₹18 crore for 2026 season.

Mohammed Shami has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants. The fast bowler, who previously won the 2023 Purple Cap with Gujarat Titans, will continue with a ₹10 crore salary.

Arjun Tendulkar ended his five-year stint with Mumbai Indians and joined Lucknow Super Giants. He featured in only three matches for MI and will earn ₹30 lakh at LSG.

Nitish Rana has moved from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals after just one season. With over 100 IPL matches to his name, Rana joins DC at his existing salary of ₹4.2 crore.

Shardul Thakur shifted from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians through a cash trade. He will receive ₹2 crore for the upcoming season.

Donovan Ferreira, the only overseas player traded this year, joined Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals. His updated salary is ₹1 crore, reflecting a ₹25 lakh increase.

Finally, leg-spinner Mayank Markande returned to Mumbai Indians after being traded from Kolkata Knight Riders. With 37 IPL wickets to his name, Markande will earn ₹30 lakh at MI.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Breaking: Terror ‘Doctor Module’ Under Scanner As Raids Intensify Across Delhi & Kashmir
Breaking: ED Tightens Grip On Al-Falah University As Multi-State Raids Expose Terror Links
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget