Mystery Woman Spotted With Yashasvi Jaiswal At Airport - Watch Viral Video

The arrival of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad for their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has once again put the spotlight on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and his rumoured girlfriend, Maddie Hamilton.

As the team touched down at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, fans and paparazzi spotted Maddie accompanying the squad, adding more fuel to the long-standing dating rumours.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal with Maddie Hamilton, his rumoured gf, as the RR team arrived in Hyderabad for their next match vs SRH. 👀



After a long time, Jaiswal was seen with Maddie. pic.twitter.com/SGPSIqQ16O — DN Cricket (@DNCricket2002) April 12, 2026

Yashasvi Jaiswal spotted with his girlfriend Maddie Hamilton at Hyderabad Airport.😍 pic.twitter.com/LnzKzEkyLN — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 12, 2026

Jaiswal with his gf at Hyderabad airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/40579ZJ5es — narsa. (@rathor7_) April 12, 2026

Who is Maddie Hamilton?

While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, here is what we know about the mystery woman frequently seen by Jaiswal's side:

Background: Maddie is reportedly a student from the United Kingdom. She first grabbed national attention during India’s 2024 Test series against England, where she was seen in the stands in Hyderabad wearing an Indian jersey and cheering specifically for Yashasvi.

A "Royals" Regular: Since then, Maddie has become a familiar face at Rajasthan Royals matches, often decked out in the team’s pink and blue gear. Reports suggest the duo met through Maddie’s brother, Henry Hamilton, who is said to share a close friendship with the young Indian opener Jaiswal.

Why Hyderabad Arrival is Trending

The latest sighting in Hyderabad is particularly symbolic, as this was the very city where Maddie was first spotted by the media two years ago. Her presence during the team’s travel suggests she is part of Jaiswal's "inner circle," traveling with him during the high-pressure IPL season.

Jaiswal's Current Form

On the field, Yashasvi remains a vital cog for RR. As of April 13, 2026, he sits among the top run-getters of the season:

Total Runs: 183

Average: 91.5

Strike Rate: 153.63

Latest Score: 77 off 32 balls vs Mumbai Indians.

While the cricketer prefers to keep his personal life private, Maddie Hamilton’s consistent presence from Mullanpur to Hyderabad has convinced most fans that she is indeed the "One" cheering the loudest for India's rising star.