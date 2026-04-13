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HomeSportsCricketMystery Woman Spotted With Yashasvi Jaiswal At Airport - Watch Viral Video

Mystery Woman Spotted With Yashasvi Jaiswal At Airport - Watch Viral Video

Fans and photographers noticed Maddie travelling with the team, further intensifying the ongoing dating rumours.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

The arrival of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad for their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has once again put the spotlight on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and his rumoured girlfriend, Maddie Hamilton.

As the team touched down at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, fans and paparazzi spotted Maddie accompanying the squad, adding more fuel to the long-standing dating rumours.

Watch Video

Who is Maddie Hamilton?

While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, here is what we know about the mystery woman frequently seen by Jaiswal's side:

Background: Maddie is reportedly a student from the United Kingdom. She first grabbed national attention during India’s 2024 Test series against England, where she was seen in the stands in Hyderabad wearing an Indian jersey and cheering specifically for Yashasvi.

A "Royals" Regular: Since then, Maddie has become a familiar face at Rajasthan Royals matches, often decked out in the team’s pink and blue gear. Reports suggest the duo met through Maddie’s brother, Henry Hamilton, who is said to share a close friendship with the young Indian opener Jaiswal.

Why Hyderabad Arrival is Trending

The latest sighting in Hyderabad is particularly symbolic, as this was the very city where Maddie was first spotted by the media two years ago. Her presence during the team’s travel suggests she is part of Jaiswal's "inner circle," traveling with him during the high-pressure IPL season.

Jaiswal's Current Form

On the field, Yashasvi remains a vital cog for RR. As of April 13, 2026, he sits among the top run-getters of the season:

Total Runs: 183

Average: 91.5

Strike Rate: 153.63

Latest Score: 77 off 32 balls vs Mumbai Indians.

While the cricketer prefers to keep his personal life private, Maddie Hamilton’s consistent presence from Mullanpur to Hyderabad has convinced most fans that she is indeed the "One" cheering the loudest for India's rising star.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yashasvi Jaiswal's current form?

As of April 13, 2026, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 183 runs with an average of 91.5 and a strike rate of 153.63. His latest score was 77 off 32 balls.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL IPL 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal Girlfriend
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