36 Sixes In A T20, 500 Km Bus Ride: Mukul Choudhary's Road To Stardom

Mukul Choudhary has enjoyed a breakthrough debut season in the IPL, turning heads with his performances for the Lucknow Super Giants. His match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he remained unbeaten on 54, showcased his finishing ability - drawing comparisons to his idol, MS Dhoni.

At one stage, LSG’s hopes looked all but over, but Mukul’s calm yet aggressive approach guided them to a remarkable win.

In an interaction with the Times of India, his Under-23 coach Chandrapal Singh revealed an astonishing feat from Mukul’s early days - smashing 36 sixes in a single T20 match.

Growing up in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Mukul trained primarily on black-soil pitches, which made adjusting to red-soil surfaces a challenge. To overcome this, he turned to his coach, who suggested practicing in Udaipur and Nathdwara - locations far from home.

Undeterred by the distance, Mukul regularly undertook long journeys, travelling nearly 500 kilometers by bus to play matches, staying overnight before returning. He followed this demanding routine multiple times a week, reflecting his dedication to improving his game.

Recalling one such match, Chandrapal said Mukul’s explosive batting left everyone stunned, as he cleared the boundary 36 times in a single T20 innings.

Known for his power-hitting, Mukul had also worked on mastering MS Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot. His coach praised his willingness to step out of his comfort zone ahead of IPL 2026 and highlighted his team-first mindset.

Mukul’s rise was further backed by solid domestic performances, including 173 runs in five innings during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which ultimately earned him his IPL opportunity with Lucknow Super Giants.

Mukul's call-up from Rajasthan

Mukul Choudhary finished as the top run-getter in the 2025-26 Under-23 List A Trophy, piling up 617 runs. His tally included two centuries and four fifties, scored at an impressive strike rate of 142.49. He was also the tournament’s leading six-hitter, smashing 39 maximums.

His standout performances earned him a call-up from Rajasthan Ranji coach Anshu Jain, who drafted him in as a replacement for the injured Kartik Sharma in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Making the most of the opportunity, Mukul featured in five matches, scoring 173 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 198.85.