MS Dhoni To Miss MI vs CSK Clash, New Return Date Revealed

The highly anticipated return of MS Dhoni for the "El Clásico" of the IPL has reportedly been delayed. Despite optimistic signs during recent practice sessions, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is set to miss the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash on Thursday, April 23, at the Wankhede Stadium.

The "Thala" Wait Continues

Fans were hopeful after seeing MS Dhoni participate in wicketkeeping drills and batting sessions in Mumbai, but the CSK management is reportedly sticking to a cautious "safety-first" approach.

Dhoni has been sidelined for the entire 2026 season so far due to a calf strain sustained during a pre-season camp. Although he has ramped up his training, reports from RevSportz and CricTracker indicate he has not yet achieved 100% match fitness. CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons emphasized that the veteran will only take the field when both he and the medical team are fully confident.

The new target for Dhoni's 2026 debut is now set for April 26, when CSK returns to their home ground, Chepauk, to face the Gujarat Titans.

CSK's Mounting Injury Woes

MS Dhoni’s absence isn't the only hurdle for the five-time champions as they head into the Mumbai blockbuster:

Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: The promising youngster has been sidelined for 6–12 weeks due to a severe hamstring tear, ending his IPL 2026 campaign prematurely. Urvil Patel is expected to step into the playing XI, while the team is reportedly looking at trialists like Akash Madhwal and Rajvardhan Hangargekar to bolster their depleted bowling attack.

Predicted CSK XI vs. MI (April 23, 2026)

With MS Dhoni likely watching from the dugout, here is how the Men in Yellow might line up:

Top Order: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel

Middle Order: Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube

All-Rounders/Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Spencer Johnson

Impact Player: Likely a tactical choice between a bowler or a domestic batter depending on the toss.

Both MI and CSK are currently struggling in the bottom half of the table (7th and 8th respectively). While a Dhoni return would have been the ultimate morale booster, the franchise appears unwilling to risk a long-term setback for a single high-stakes game.