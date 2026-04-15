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HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Positive News For Chennai Ahead Of SRH vs CSK

MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Positive News For Chennai Ahead Of SRH vs CSK

IPL 2026- MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: MS Dhoni is close to full fitness and may return for CSK vs SRH on Saturday. Read the latest injury update and team news.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni nearing full fitness for IPL 2026.
  • Dhoni's return depends on Thursday morning fitness call.
  • Team management faces selection dilemma with Dhoni's return.
  • Dhoni's sideline influence aids player development significantly.

IPL 2026- MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: The Chennai Super Kings may soon welcome back a familiar figure to their playing XI. Former captain MS Dhoni is reportedly closing in on full match fitness and could feature in the upcoming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18.

According to a report by RevSportz, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is set to make a definitive call on Thursday morning regarding his travel to Hyderabad. Dhoni has been sidelined for the opening weeks of the IPL 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain, missing critical encounters against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Rehab Milestone

Designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has provided consistent updates on Dhoni’s recovery, noting that the rehabilitation process has followed a strict two-week timeline. While fans expected a return as early as April 11, the medical staff opted for caution to ensure the forty-four-year-old is fully prepared for the rigours of the mid-season grind.

In his absence, Sanju Samson has flourished behind the stumps and with the bat, recently smashing a century that anchored Chennai's resurgence. The potential return of Dhoni presents a welcome selection headache for the management, as the team has found winning momentum with an unchanged side that now includes power-hitter Dewald Brevis and spinner Akeal Hosein.

The Dhoni Influence From The Sidelines

Even without taking the field, Dhoni’s tactical presence remains a cornerstone of the CSK dugout. Following Chennai’s recent victory over Kolkata, assistant coach Sridharan Sriram highlighted the veteran's impact on young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad.

Noor, who claimed a match-winning 3/21, had engaged in a lengthy technical discussion with Dhoni in the nets prior to the game. Sriram noted that the conversation helped the youngster adjust his pace through the air, allowing him to exploit a surface that offered more assistance than previous "flat" tracks.

As the team prepares for the trip to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the possibility of having their "Thala" back in the gloves remains the biggest talking point in the camp.

Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav To Be Sacked From T20 Captaincy? Here's What BCCI Wants

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni returning to play in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is reportedly closing in on full match fitness and could feature in an upcoming fixture. A definitive call on his travel will be made on Thursday morning.

Why was MS Dhoni sidelined at the start of IPL 2026?

Dhoni was sidelined due to a persistent calf strain. He missed initial matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

What was the timeline for MS Dhoni's rehabilitation?

The rehabilitation process followed a strict two-week timeline. Medical staff opted for caution to ensure his full readiness.

How has MS Dhoni influenced the team from the sidelines?

Even without playing, Dhoni's tactical presence is felt. He recently had a technical discussion with spinner Noor Ahmad that helped his performance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Injury Update IPL 2026 SRH Vs CSK
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