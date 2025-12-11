IPL 2026: Most Expensive Players In Every IPL Auction

Indian Premier League has always been known for its high-profile auctions, where franchises compete fiercely to secure the best talent.

Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some staggering player prices, reflecting the immense value teams place on game-changers who can make a difference in tight matches.

The first IPL auction in 2008 saw MS Dhoni become the most expensive player, purchased by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.5 crore, setting the tone for big-money signings in the league.

The following year, players like Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff commanded ₹9.8 crore, highlighting the demand for international stars.

The trend of rising prices continued over the next decade. Gautam Gambhir became the highest-priced player in 2011 at ₹14.9 crore, followed by Ravindra Jadeja in 2012 at ₹12.8 crore. Big-money signings like Yuvraj Singh, who was acquired by RCB and then Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore and ₹16 crore respectively, showed the value of experienced, match-winning players.

Similarly, Shane Watson, Ben Stokes, and Pat Cummins consistently commanded high fees in later auctions, ranging from ₹9.5 crore to ₹15.5 crore, reflecting their all-round capabilities.

In recent years, the auctions have reached new heights.

Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction History

Most expensive IPL players:

MS Dhoni (CSK) – 2008 – ₹9.5 crore

Kevin Pietersen (RCB) / Andrew Flintoff (CSK) – 2009 – ₹9.8 crore

Shane Bond (KKR) / Kieron Pollard (MI) – 2010 – ₹4.8 crore

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) – 2011 – ₹14.9 crore

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 2012 – ₹12.8 crore

Glenn Maxwell (MI) – 2013 – ₹6.3 crore

Yuvraj Singh (RCB) – 2014 – ₹14 crore

Yuvraj Singh (DD) – 2015 – ₹16 crore

Shane Watson (RCB) – 2016 – ₹9.5 crore

Ben Stokes (RPS) – 2017 – ₹14.5 crore

Ben Stokes (RR) – 2018 – ₹12.5 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (RR) / Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – 2019 – ₹8.4 crore

Pat Cummins (KKR) – 2020 – ₹15.5 crore

Chris Morris (RR) – 2021 – ₹16.25 crore

Ishan Kishan (MI) – 2022 – ₹15.25 crore

Sam Curran – 2023 – ₹18.5 crore

Mitchell Starc – 2024 – ₹24.75 crore

Rishabh Pant – 2025 – ₹27 crore