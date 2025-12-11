Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Most Expensive Players In Every IPL Auction

IPL 2026: Most Expensive Players In Every IPL Auction

In recent years, IPL auctions have reached new heights.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League has always been known for its high-profile auctions, where franchises compete fiercely to secure the best talent.

Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some staggering player prices, reflecting the immense value teams place on game-changers who can make a difference in tight matches.

The first IPL auction in 2008 saw MS Dhoni become the most expensive player, purchased by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.5 crore, setting the tone for big-money signings in the league.

The following year, players like Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff commanded ₹9.8 crore, highlighting the demand for international stars.

The trend of rising prices continued over the next decade. Gautam Gambhir became the highest-priced player in 2011 at ₹14.9 crore, followed by Ravindra Jadeja in 2012 at ₹12.8 crore. Big-money signings like Yuvraj Singh, who was acquired by RCB and then Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore and ₹16 crore respectively, showed the value of experienced, match-winning players.

Similarly, Shane Watson, Ben Stokes, and Pat Cummins consistently commanded high fees in later auctions, ranging from ₹9.5 crore to ₹15.5 crore, reflecting their all-round capabilities.

In recent years, the auctions have reached new heights.

Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction History

Most expensive IPL players:

MS Dhoni (CSK) – 2008 – ₹9.5 crore

Kevin Pietersen (RCB) / Andrew Flintoff (CSK) – 2009 – ₹9.8 crore

Shane Bond (KKR) / Kieron Pollard (MI) – 2010 – ₹4.8 crore

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) – 2011 – ₹14.9 crore

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 2012 – ₹12.8 crore

Glenn Maxwell (MI) – 2013 – ₹6.3 crore

Yuvraj Singh (RCB) – 2014 – ₹14 crore

Yuvraj Singh (DD) – 2015 – ₹16 crore

Shane Watson (RCB) – 2016 – ₹9.5 crore

Ben Stokes (RPS) – 2017 – ₹14.5 crore

Ben Stokes (RR) – 2018 – ₹12.5 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (RR) / Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – 2019 – ₹8.4 crore

Pat Cummins (KKR) – 2020 – ₹15.5 crore

Chris Morris (RR) – 2021 – ₹16.25 crore

Ishan Kishan (MI) – 2022 – ₹15.25 crore

Sam Curran – 2023 – ₹18.5 crore

Mitchell Starc – 2024 – ₹24.75 crore

Rishabh Pant – 2025 – ₹27 crore

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL Most Expensive Players IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget