History Made! Mohammed Shami Overtakes Siraj With Landmark Feat In SRH vs LSG

The 10th match of IPL 2026 is underway between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. During the game, LSG pacer Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational spell, scripting history with the ball.

Shami Strikes Early

After winning the toss, Lucknow opted to bowl first, and Shami made an immediate impact. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck on the final ball of his first over, and followed it up by removing Travis Head (7) on the very first ball of his next over, putting Hyderabad under early pressure.

Historic Feat in Powerplay

With these breakthroughs, Mohammed Shami achieved a major milestone. He has now become the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL Powerplay since 2023, equaling Bhuvneshwar Kumar and moving past Mohammed Siraj.

Since 2023, Shami has picked up 25 wickets in the Powerplay, surpassing Siraj’s tally of 24 during the same period. Only Trent Boult, with 32 wickets, stands ahead of him on the list.

Most Wickets in IPL Powerplay (Since 2023)

Trent Boult - 32 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 25 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 25 wickets

Mohammed Siraj - 24 wickets

Deepak Chahar - 24 wickets

Match Situation So Far

At the time of writing, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 144/6 after 18 overs. Early wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Liam Livingstone put SRH on the back foot.

However, partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen turned the tide of the match. Reddy played a brilliant knock of 56 before being dismissed by M. Siddharth, while Klaasen also brought up his half-century.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants bowling unit, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, will be aiming for more breakthroughs to regain control.

Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team made one change, bringing in M. Siddharth in place of Anrich Nortje. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad included Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel in their lineup, with Livingstone having been picked up for ₹13 crore in the IPL auction.