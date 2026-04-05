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HomeSportsCricketHistory Made! Mohammed Shami Overtakes Siraj With Landmark Feat In SRH vs LSG

History Made! Mohammed Shami Overtakes Siraj With Landmark Feat In SRH vs LSG

Shami’s fiery start gave Lucknow a strong grip on the match, setting the tone early with his clinical Powerplay spell.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)

The 10th match of IPL 2026 is underway between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. During the game, LSG pacer Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational spell, scripting history with the ball.

Shami Strikes Early

After winning the toss, Lucknow opted to bowl first, and Shami made an immediate impact. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck on the final ball of his first over, and followed it up by removing Travis Head (7) on the very first ball of his next over, putting Hyderabad under early pressure.

Historic Feat in Powerplay

With these breakthroughs, Mohammed Shami achieved a major milestone. He has now become the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL Powerplay since 2023, equaling Bhuvneshwar Kumar and moving past Mohammed Siraj.

Since 2023, Shami has picked up 25 wickets in the Powerplay, surpassing Siraj’s tally of 24 during the same period. Only Trent Boult, with 32 wickets, stands ahead of him on the list.

Most Wickets in IPL Powerplay (Since 2023)

Trent Boult - 32 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 25 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 25 wickets

Mohammed Siraj - 24 wickets

Deepak Chahar - 24 wickets

Match Situation So Far

At the time of writing, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 144/6 after 18 overs. Early wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Liam Livingstone put SRH on the back foot. 

However, partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen turned the tide of the match. Reddy played a brilliant knock of 56 before being dismissed by M. Siddharth, while Klaasen also brought up his half-century. 

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants bowling unit, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, will be aiming for more breakthroughs to regain control.

Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team made one change, bringing in M. Siddharth in place of Anrich Nortje. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad included Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel in their lineup, with Livingstone having been picked up for ₹13 crore in the IPL auction.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which team won the toss and what decision did they make?

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first, with captain Rishabh Pant making the decision.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami IPL LSG Vs SRH IPL 2026 SRH Vs LSG
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