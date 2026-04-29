MI vs SRH Live Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: Latest Update On Rohit Sharma's Availability

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bat first versus SRH.

Rohit Sharma is out; Ryan Rickelton will play.

Wankhede pitch favors batters with short boundaries.

Pacers may find early swing; pitch rewards aggression.

MI vs SRH Live Toss Result, Final Playing 11: The coin has landed in favour of Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This is a critical decision by the MI captain, departing from the typical "bowl-first" trend at the Wankhede Stadium to set a target in this must-win fixture.

Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs SRH Today

No Rohit Sharma today, Ryan Rickleton to play in place of Rohit.

MI vs SRH Toss Factor

The toss at the Wankhede is often as decisive as the game itself. Historically, this venue is a chaser's paradise due to its flat, hard surface and the inevitable arrival of heavy dew in the second innings.

The captain winning the flip tonight is almost certain to elect to bowl first. Doing so allows their bowlers to avoid a slippery, wet ball later in the evening and gives their batters the advantage of a true surface under lights.

MI vs SRH pitch report

The Wankhede surface remains one of the most batting-friendly tracks in the IPL.

High-Scoring Expectations: In IPL 2026, the venue has consistently produced massive totals, with first-innings scores averaging between 205 and 215.

Short Boundaries: Square boundaries of 64-68 metres and a lightning-fast outfield mean any mistimed shots can still find the fence.

For the Bowlers: Pacers can expect some early swing under the floodlights, but the pitch typically flattens out quickly, rewarding aggressive stroke-play.

MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs (Before Official Toss)

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga