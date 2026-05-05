LSG vs MI: Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Costly Misses After High-Scoring Thriller Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians chased down Lucknow's 228 with six wickets remaining.

Nicholas Pooran's explosive 63 off 21 balls powered LSG's total.

Rohit Sharma (84) and Rickelton (83) built crucial opening stand.

Lucknow captain felt they fell 10-15 runs short.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians outlasted Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash on Monday. Despite a massive total on the board, Lucknow’s effort fell just short as Mumbai’s seasoned lineup executed a near-perfect chase.

The contest turned into a batting spectacle with both sides piling on runs at will. However, it was Mumbai’s composure under pressure that ultimately made the difference, overshadowing Lucknow’s early dominance with the bat.

Rishabh Pant: Lack of Luck And Runs

Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant looked disappointed at the post-match presentation ceremony . Referring to the defeat, he said, "The way we started, we definitely should have scored more runs. The opposition bowled well and they are used to these home conditions. To be honest, we fell short by 10 to 15 runs."

READ MORE | MI vs LSG Highlights: Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede

Pant also stood by his bowlers, pointing out the challenges posed by a batting-friendly surface. He emphasized that on such pitches, where boundaries are shorter and the ball comes nicely onto the bat, it would be unfair to single out the bowling unit. Additionally, he noted that the team could have used a bit of "good luck" in crucial moments.

Lucknow’s Start Falls Slightly Short

After being put in to bat, Lucknow Super Giants made full use of the conditions. The innings began on a strong note, with Mitchell Marsh providing early momentum through a quick 44 off 25 deliveries. The innings, however, truly exploded when Nicholas Pooran took charge.

Pooran’s aggressive stroke play saw him hammer 63 runs off just 21 balls, including eight sixes that electrified the crowd. Alongside Marsh, he built a crucial 94-run partnership for the second wicket, setting a solid foundation. By the end of their 20 overs, Lucknow had posted an imposing 228 for 5, a total that would have tested most teams.

READ MORE | Watch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

Mumbai’s Chase Seals The Game

Mumbai Indians approached the steep chase with intent and clarity. Rohit Sharma, making a comeback after injury, led from the front with a commanding 84 off 44 balls, showcasing both timing and power. At the other end, Ryan Rickelton matched the intensity, smashing 83 runs in just 32 deliveries.

Their opening stand of 143 runs effectively dismantled Lucknow’s bowling plans and shifted the momentum decisively. Although Mumbai lost a few wickets during the middle phase, the result was never seriously in doubt. The target was achieved comfortably with eight balls remaining.