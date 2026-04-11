Watch: Marco Jansen Pulls Off 'Catch Of Tournament' To Dismiss Ishan Kishan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) encounter at Mullanpur on April 11, 2026, produced what is already being hailed as the "Catch of the Tournament." South African lanky pacer Marco Jansen, representing PBKS, left spectators and players alike in disbelief with a gravity-defying, one-handed catch to dismiss SRH captain Ishan Kishan.

The Moment: A Freakish Pluck from Thin Air

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the SRH innings. Ishan Kishan, who had raced to a quick-fire 27 off 17 balls, was looking to propel Hyderabad past the 250-run mark following a historic powerplay assault.

Facing Arshdeep Singh, Kishan unleashed a powerful whip off his pads toward the cow-corner boundary.

The ball appeared destined for the stands, but Jansen - stationed at deep mid-wicket - had other plans. The 6'8" fielder sprinted to his right along the boundary rope, leaped with perfect timing, and casually plucked the ball out of the air with his right hand.

What made the grab truly "freakish" was the ease with which Jansen maintained his balance, ensuring he didn't touch the boundary cushion despite the high momentum.

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Momentum Shifter

Ishan Kishan’s dismissal proved to be the turning point for Punjab.

SRH had enjoyed a record-breaking start, reaching 105/0 in the first six overs thanks to Abhishek Sharma (74) and Travis Head (38).

However, Jansen’s "screamer" ended the final established partnership between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, allowing PBKS to restrict SRH to 219/6 - a major recovery considering the early carnage.

SRH vs PBKS - Match Update

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have stitched together a superb partnership, keeping Punjab Kings firmly in the hunt while chasing 220 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo powered PBKS past the 90-run mark during a dominant powerplay. With momentum on their side, Punjab now need 99 runs from 62 deliveries to complete the chase.