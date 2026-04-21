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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's Cosy Moment Caught On Camera

WATCH: Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's Cosy Moment Caught On Camera

In a moment that felt straight out of a film, Mahieka Sharma hugged Hardik Pandya warmly while celebrating MI’s first major win of the season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)

Following Mumbai Indians’ (MI) emphatic 99-run win over Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20, a heartwarming off-field moment has gone viral. A video capturing Mahieka Sharma, girlfriend of MI captain Hardik Pandya, running toward him for a celebratory hug has sent social media into a frenzy.

The Viral Moment

As Mumbai Indians team bus arrived back at the hotel (or during the post-match celebrations at the stadium), Mahieka was seen jumping off the vehicle/sidelines and sprinting toward Hardik.

In a scene straight out of a movie, she wrapped the all-rounder in a warm embrace to celebrate MI's first big win of the season.

Fans were quick to notice the sheer joy on Hardik's face, with many noting that Mahieka has become his "lucky charm" since they went Instagram-official earlier this year.

WATCH VIDEO

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

For those new to the "Pandya-Mahieka" saga, here is the lowdown on MI’s newest First Lady:

Mahieka is a 25-year-old top model, actress, and certified yoga trainer. She was crowned Model of the Year at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards. After a difficult public divorce in 2024, Hardik has credited Mahieka for helping him "rediscover his inner child" and find his batting form again.

Mahieka has already won over MI fans by her protective nature toward Hardik’s son, Agastya, often seen shielding him from paparazzi during matches.

Hardik’s "Lucky Charm" Streak

This isn't the first time the couple has made headlines. Just last month, Mahieka was seen on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium celebrating India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory with Hardik. At the time, Hardik told broadcasters, "Since Mahieka has come into my life, I have only been winning."

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Cricketers In Bollywood! Virat, Rohit & Dhoni Reimagined In Fan-Made 3 Idiots Clip

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 25-year-old top model, actress, and certified yoga trainer. She was crowned Model of the Year at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards.

What happened between Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya after the match?

After Mumbai Indians' win, Mahieka Sharma ran towards Hardik Pandya for a celebratory hug, a moment that went viral on social media.

How has Mahieka Sharma influenced Hardik Pandya's performance?

Hardik Pandya has credited Mahieka for helping him rediscover his inner child and batting form. He stated that since she came into his life, he has only been winning.

Is Mahieka Sharma protective of Hardik Pandya's son?

Yes, Mahieka has been seen shielding Hardik's son, Agastya, from paparazzi during matches, which has won over MI fans.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 Mahieka Sharma
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