WATCH: Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's Cosy Moment Caught On Camera

Following Mumbai Indians’ (MI) emphatic 99-run win over Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20, a heartwarming off-field moment has gone viral. A video capturing Mahieka Sharma, girlfriend of MI captain Hardik Pandya, running toward him for a celebratory hug has sent social media into a frenzy.

The Viral Moment

As Mumbai Indians team bus arrived back at the hotel (or during the post-match celebrations at the stadium), Mahieka was seen jumping off the vehicle/sidelines and sprinting toward Hardik.

In a scene straight out of a movie, she wrapped the all-rounder in a warm embrace to celebrate MI's first big win of the season.

Fans were quick to notice the sheer joy on Hardik's face, with many noting that Mahieka has become his "lucky charm" since they went Instagram-official earlier this year.

WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend got off the bus, ran towards him, and hugged him after Mumbai Indians’ victory.💙 pic.twitter.com/Q6icxDfh83 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 20, 2026

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

For those new to the "Pandya-Mahieka" saga, here is the lowdown on MI’s newest First Lady:

Mahieka is a 25-year-old top model, actress, and certified yoga trainer. She was crowned Model of the Year at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards. After a difficult public divorce in 2024, Hardik has credited Mahieka for helping him "rediscover his inner child" and find his batting form again.

Mahieka has already won over MI fans by her protective nature toward Hardik’s son, Agastya, often seen shielding him from paparazzi during matches.

Hardik’s "Lucky Charm" Streak

This isn't the first time the couple has made headlines. Just last month, Mahieka was seen on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium celebrating India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory with Hardik. At the time, Hardik told broadcasters, "Since Mahieka has come into my life, I have only been winning."

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