IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Channels, Apps, And Platforms To Watch Every Match

The excitement for IPL 2026 has finally reached its peak, with the tournament kicking off today. The opening encounter sees Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After a break, fans are thrilled to watch Virat Kohli back in action, while players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head are expected to light up the field with explosive performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching IPL 2026 matches live.

This 19th edition of Indian Premier League features 10 competing teams. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for all 70 league-stage matches, running until May 24. Most matches are slated to begin at 7:30 PM, with the toss at 7:00 PM. On days with a double-header, the first match will start at 3:30 PM, with the toss at 3:00 PM.

Live Telecast on TV

Television remains the preferred medium for many cricket fans and families. IPL 2026 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with commentary available in multiple languages. The matches can be watched on:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming on Mobile

For fans who want uninterrupted viewing or are on the move, live streaming is available through the JioHotstar app and website. This allows you to catch every six and wicket wherever you are.

Participating Teams in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026 season ignites tonight at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Rajat Patidar leads a star-studded RCB lineup, while SRH, led by Ishan Kishan in Pat Cummins' absence, looks to spoil the party. With Bengaluru’s flat track and short boundaries, expect a high-scoring "South Indian Derby" featuring power-hitters like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Travis Head.