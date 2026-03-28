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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Live Streaming: Channels, Apps, And Platforms To Watch Every Match

IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Channels, Apps, And Platforms To Watch Every Match

IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Here’s everything you need to know about watching IPL 2026 matches live.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

The excitement for IPL 2026 has finally reached its peak, with the tournament kicking off today. The opening encounter sees Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After a break, fans are thrilled to watch Virat Kohli back in action, while players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head are expected to light up the field with explosive performances.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching IPL 2026 matches live.

This 19th edition of Indian Premier League features 10 competing teams. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for all 70 league-stage matches, running until May 24. Most matches are slated to begin at 7:30 PM, with the toss at 7:00 PM. On days with a double-header, the first match will start at 3:30 PM, with the toss at 3:00 PM.

Live Telecast on TV

Television remains the preferred medium for many cricket fans and families. IPL 2026 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with commentary available in multiple languages. The matches can be watched on:

Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming on Mobile

For fans who want uninterrupted viewing or are on the move, live streaming is available through the JioHotstar app and website. This allows you to catch every six and wicket wherever you are.

Participating Teams in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026 season ignites tonight at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Rajat Patidar leads a star-studded RCB lineup, while SRH, led by Ishan Kishan in Pat Cummins' absence, looks to spoil the party. With Bengaluru’s flat track and short boundaries, expect a high-scoring "South Indian Derby" featuring power-hitters like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Travis Head.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Live Streaming IPL 2026 Live
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