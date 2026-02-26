IPL 2026: List Of Global Titans Battling To Buy Royal Challengers Bangalore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh off their historic maiden IPL title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is now the crown jewel of global sports investments. With current owner Diageo (United Spirits Ltd) officially launching a sale process through Citigroup, the franchise is commanding a staggering $2 billion (approx. ₹17,000 crore) valuation. As March 31 deadline approaches, a mix of Indian billionaires and global sports moguls have lined up to seize the IPL's most valuable brand. Here is the full list of parties currently in the multi-billion-dollar hunt:

Global Heavyweights

Avram Glazer (Lancer Capital): Manchester United co-owner has reportedly submitted a massive $1.8 billion bid. After failing to win an expansion team in 2021, the Glazer family is desperate for an IPL entry to add to their portfolio, which includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) and Desert Vipers (ILT20).

David Blitzer: The US billionaire and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment is conducting due diligence on RCB. Blitzer already owns stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and New Jersey Devils (NHL) and is looking for a majority stake.

EQT Private Capital: This Sweden-based global investment firm is eyeing the IPL’s technology and healthcare-linked consumer base to expand its active ownership portfolio in Asia.

The Indian Tycoons

Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India): On January 22, the Poonawala confirmed on X that he will submit a "STRONG and COMPETITIVE" bid. Poonawalla has previously called RCB a prime investment at the right valuation.

Adani Group: After losing out on the Ahmedabad franchise to CVC Capital in 2021, Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is reportedly back in preliminary conversations with Diageo to finally secure an IPL foothold.

Parth Jindal (JSW Group): While JSW co-owns Delhi Capitals, Jindal is reportedly interested in RCB. However, BCCI rules prohibit cross-ownership; he would have to entirely divest his stake in DC before acquiring the Bengaluru franchise.

Manipal Group: Run by Dr. Ranjan Pai, this education and healthcare giant is in consortium talks (possibly with Temasek) to bring the franchise back to its local roots.

Corporate & Media Bidders

Times Group (BCCL): India's largest media conglomerate is reportedly exploring an acquisition to dominate the sports-digital landscape.

Capri Global Capital: A major NBFC with assets over ₹30,000 crore, Capri Global is already an active sports investor (UP Warriorz in WPL) and is looking to step up to the men's IPL.

Sanjay Govil: The Indian-American founder of Infinite Computer Solutions and owner of Washington Freedom (MLC) is looking to bridge his US sports success with the IPL.

Blackstone & Carlyle Group: Leading US private equity firms are reportedly evaluating a stake, viewing the IPL as a high-growth asset ahead of the next media rights cycle.

The Wildcards

Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor: Reports suggest these Bollywood stars are involved in consortium-level talks. Anushka is reportedly exploring a 3% stake (approx. ₹400 crore), while Kapoor is eyeing a 2% share to add to his Mumbai City FC (ISL) experience.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar: In a bizarre turn, the jailed conman reportedly offered a $1 billion all-cash bid, though experts have dismissed this as a publicity stunt.

(Disclaimer: The names mentioned in this article are based solely on reports. ABP Live has not verified or confirmed the accuracy of these names.)