No, Krunal Pandya has clarified that there is no truth to the rumors of a rift between him and his brother Hardik. He stated that 'all is ok' between them and there is no bad blood.
WATCH: Krunal Pandya Reacts To Rift With Hardik Pandya
The host jokingly compared Krunal and Hardik's sibling rivalry to WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker,
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has officially cleared the air regarding ongoing social media speculation about a rift between him and his brother, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.
During a lighthearted appearance on the RCB Insider podcast with host Danish Sait (Mr. Nags), Krunal was asked directly if there was any truth to the rumors of a "fight" between the two siblings. The speculation had reached a fever pitch after the brothers faced off during the recent RCB vs. Mumbai Indians clash.
Krunal laughed off the suggestion, repeatedly confirming that "all is ok" between them. When the host jokingly compared their sibling rivalry to WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker, Krunal maintained his composure, insisting there was no bad blood.
WATCH VIDEO
𝗔𝘂𝗿𝗮 + 𝗩𝗶𝗯𝗲𝘀: 𝗞𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆𝗮 🤝 𝗠𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝘀 😂🥶✌️— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2026
Krunal’s hairstyles, business ventures, on field tactics & antics, and some personal life secrets - Mr. Nags bowls bouncers to Krunal Pandya on this latest episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider.… pic.twitter.com/iI4U3KofMI
Clearing the Air on "Sledging"
Krunal also took the opportunity to address another viral controversy involving Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary. During a game, Krunal was seen having an animated discussion with the young batter, which many viewers interpreted as aggressive sledging.
Krunal explained it was a friendly exchange. He told Choudhary, "Mukul, you are a young guy, you can hit sixes over long-on or long-off, hit me there." He noted that his intense look and hairstyle often lead people to believe he is angry when he is actually just joking.
Form and Future
Beyond the gossip, Krunal Pandya has been a standout performer for RCB in IPL 2026. He has evolved his T20 game, notably adding a surprising bouncer to his left-arm spin arsenal. With RCB enjoying a strong start to the season, Krunal remains focused on a potential recall to the Indian national team.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a rift between Krunal Pandya and his brother Hardik Pandya?
What was Krunal Pandya's response to speculation about a fight with Hardik?
Krunal Pandya laughed off the suggestions of a fight with Hardik Pandya. He repeatedly confirmed that everything is fine between them, even when compared to WWE sibling rivalries.
Did Krunal Pandya engage in aggressive sledging with Mukul Choudhary?
Krunal Pandya explained that his animated discussion with Mukul Choudhary was a friendly exchange. He told the young batter to hit sixes in specific areas, and his intense look is often misunderstood as anger when he's joking.
How has Krunal Pandya been performing for RCB in IPL 2026?
Krunal Pandya has been a standout performer for RCB. He has evolved his T20 game, notably adding a bouncer to his left-arm spin. He remains focused on a potential recall to the Indian national team.