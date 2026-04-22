WATCH: Krunal Pandya Reacts To Rift With Hardik Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has officially cleared the air regarding ongoing social media speculation about a rift between him and his brother, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

During a lighthearted appearance on the RCB Insider podcast with host Danish Sait (Mr. Nags), Krunal was asked directly if there was any truth to the rumors of a "fight" between the two siblings. The speculation had reached a fever pitch after the brothers faced off during the recent RCB vs. Mumbai Indians clash.

Krunal laughed off the suggestion, repeatedly confirming that "all is ok" between them. When the host jokingly compared their sibling rivalry to WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker, Krunal maintained his composure, insisting there was no bad blood.

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Krunal’s hairstyles, business ventures, on field tactics & antics, and some personal life secrets - Mr. Nags bowls bouncers to Krunal Pandya on this latest episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider.… pic.twitter.com/iI4U3KofMI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2026

Clearing the Air on "Sledging"

Krunal also took the opportunity to address another viral controversy involving Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary. During a game, Krunal was seen having an animated discussion with the young batter, which many viewers interpreted as aggressive sledging.

Krunal explained it was a friendly exchange. He told Choudhary, "Mukul, you are a young guy, you can hit sixes over long-on or long-off, hit me there." He noted that his intense look and hairstyle often lead people to believe he is angry when he is actually just joking.

Form and Future

Beyond the gossip, Krunal Pandya has been a standout performer for RCB in IPL 2026. He has evolved his T20 game, notably adding a surprising bouncer to his left-arm spin arsenal. With RCB enjoying a strong start to the season, Krunal remains focused on a potential recall to the Indian national team.