Krunal Pandya Reacts As Dinesh Karthik Snubs RCB Bowlers In Post

The ongoing IPL 2026 season has witnessed a public disagreement within Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp, following their hard-fought win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

The friction arose after Dinesh Karthik, the team's mentor, shared a celebratory post on social media. While the post highlighted several batting stars, it notably omitted any representation of the bowling unit - triggering a sharp reaction from spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Social Media Controversy

Following RCB's 18-run win, Dinesh Karthik posted a carousel of images on Instagram with the caption: “Taking 3 points back home."

The photos featured skipper Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Tim David, and a creative image of a salt dispenser (referring to Phil Salt). However, not a single photo showcased the bowlers who defended the massive 240-run total.

Krunal Pandya did not hold back, commenting directly on the post: “Bro, no bowlers post?” His comment quickly went viral, with fans debating whether the mentor had intentionally overlooked the defensive effort.

Bowlers' Underrated Heroics

Despite the high-scoring nature of the game, RCB's bowlers played a decisive role in stalling MI's chase:

Suyash Sharma: Turned the game on its head by dismissing the dangerous Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma in the same over.

Krunal Pandya: Proved his worth by breaking the threatening stand between Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. He finished with an economical spell of 1/26, a standout performance in a match where nearly 470 runs were scored.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians. Batting first, RCB’s top order unleashed a masterclass, with Phil Salt’s explosive 78 and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar powering the team to a massive 240/4.

Despite a spirited chase led by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, RCB’s bowlers held their nerve. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma provided the crucial breakthroughs, stalling MI’s momentum at 222. While the win solidified RCB’s top-three standing, it was also marked by gritty performances, including Kohli battling an ankle injury to steer his side home.