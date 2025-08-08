IPL 2026: 'KKR Could Release Venkatesh Iyer To Land Sanju Samson'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: 'KKR Could Release Venkatesh Iyer To Land Sanju Samson'

Venkatesh Iyer, re-signed by KKR for ₹23.75 crore, struggled last season, scoring only 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.28.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:15 AM (IST)

With reports suggesting Sanju Samson has requested an exit from Rajasthan Royals, former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Kolkata Knight Riders should be the franchise most eager to secure his services.

While Chennai Super Kings are also said to be interested, Chopra feels KKR’s need for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and a strong captain makes Samson a perfect fit.

Releasing Iyer helps KKR bid aggressively for Samson

He suggested that releasing Venkatesh Iyer could free up significant funds — close to ₹24 crore — enabling KKR to bid aggressively for Samson. Despite Ajinkya Rahane leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) well in IPL 2025, Chopra opined that Sanju Samson could offer leadership stability alongside his batting skills.

“KKR should be the most desperate team. However, Ajinkya Rahane as a batter, either he opens or else the batting order has been a bit of a problem. They have a player they can release as well. If they wish, they can release Venkatesh Iyer, free up nearly ₹24 crore, and then they can actually make a difference,” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Venkatesh Iyer's struggles in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson, retained by Rajasthan for ₹18 crore before the IPL 2025 auction, endured an injury-hit campaign, playing just nine games and delivering modest returns with the bat. In his absence, Riyan Parag captained the Royals, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi partnered Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

Reports indicate that Samson has formally informed Rajasthan Royals, requesting a trade or a release so he can enter the IPL 2026 auction.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
