Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketManish-Powell Power KKR To A 4-Wicket Win Over MI At Eden Gardens

Manish-Powell Power KKR To A 4-Wicket Win Over MI At Eden Gardens

KKR vs MI Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders chased down Mumbai Indians' total of 147/8 to seal a vital four-wicket win at Eden Gardens, keeping their playoff hopes firmly alive

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata's bowling restricted Mumbai to 147 for eight.
 

KKR vs MI Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their postseason qualification hopes alive with a comprehensive four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 148 runs after an extensive weather delay, the home side calibrated their run chase perfectly under the lights to cross the finishing line with balls to spare.

Calculated Run Chase Defeats Visiting Bowling Vanguard

Experienced middle-order anchor Manish Pandey stabilized the pursuit with a highly composed top-scoring contribution of 45 runs from 33 deliveries.

Pandey smashed six boundaries during his calculated stay, anchoring the critical middle-overs phase after the home side lost their explosive opening assets inside the initial powerplay restrictions.

Overseas power-hitter Rovman Powell provided the definitive late-innings acceleration, accumulating a brisk 40 from 30 balls to significantly dismantle Mumbai's defensive bowling configurations.

Mumbai Indians Suffered Initial Structural Collapse

Earlier in the evening, Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and elected to field first on a surface that quickly offered early movement to disciplined pace bowling.

The tactical decision reaped rich rewards immediately as overseas all-rounder Cameron Green struck twice in the third over, removing opening batsman Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir.

Domestic speed merchant Saurabh Dubey magnified the pressure by accounting for veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, returning exceptional analytical figures of two for 34 across his allocation.

Fighting Mid-Innings Recovery Proves Insufficient

The five-time champions were languishing at 57 for four when a heavy passing thunderstorm halted proceedings, forcing ground staff to deploy protective outfield covers over the square.

Upon the resumption of play with no reduction in overs, young left-hander Tilak Varma anchored a gritty rescue operation with 20 runs alongside returning regular skipper Hardik Pandya.

An explosive late-order surge from Corbin Bosch, who smashed an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls, momentarily lifted Mumbai, but Kolkata’s bowling unit restricted the visitors to 147 for eight.

Lower Order Shows Maturity In Tense Finale

Despite Bosch returning to strike three times with the ball for Mumbai, Kolkata's lower-order technical combinations showed immense composure during the closing overs of the match.

Uncapped domestic talent Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, entering the fray as a substitute asset, contributed an unbeaten 11 runs under intense scoreboard pressure to steady the closing boundary hunt.

The victory safely secures two invaluable tournament points for Kolkata, propelling them further into the mid-table logjam as the highly competitive league phase approaches its business conclusion.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mumbai Indians' batting perform?

Mumbai Indians struggled initially, losing early wickets. A late surge from Corbin Bosch helped them reach 147/8.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 12:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
KKR Vs MI Scorecard KKR Vs MI Highlights IPL 2026 Match 65 Result Kolkata Knight Riders Victory Eden Gardens Match Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Manish-Powell Power KKR To A 4-Wicket Win Over MI At Eden Garden
Manish-Powell Power KKR To A 4-Wicket Win Over MI At Eden Garden
Cricket
21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally
21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally
Cricket
MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'
MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'
Cricket
Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan
Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row
Breaking: BJP Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s Speech Triggers Sharp Counterattack
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi and Amit Shah “Traitors” in Rae Bareli Speech, Sparks Political Row
Breaking: UP Fake Degree Racket Busted: Kanpur Police Seize 18 Forged Certificates, 9 Arrested
Global Buzz: PM Modi Gifts Indian Parle Melodi Sweet to Giorgia Meloni During Italy Visit, Sparks Social Buzz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Gourav Sanghai
Gourav Sanghai
India’s Invisible Farm Workers Are Feeding The Economy While AI Looks The Other Way
Opinion
Embed widget