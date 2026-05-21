Manish-Powell Power KKR To A 4-Wicket Win Over MI At Eden Gardens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata's bowling restricted Mumbai to 147 for eight.

KKR vs MI Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their postseason qualification hopes alive with a comprehensive four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 148 runs after an extensive weather delay, the home side calibrated their run chase perfectly under the lights to cross the finishing line with balls to spare.

Calculated Run Chase Defeats Visiting Bowling Vanguard

Experienced middle-order anchor Manish Pandey stabilized the pursuit with a highly composed top-scoring contribution of 45 runs from 33 deliveries.

Pandey smashed six boundaries during his calculated stay, anchoring the critical middle-overs phase after the home side lost their explosive opening assets inside the initial powerplay restrictions.

Overseas power-hitter Rovman Powell provided the definitive late-innings acceleration, accumulating a brisk 40 from 30 balls to significantly dismantle Mumbai's defensive bowling configurations.

Mumbai Indians Suffered Initial Structural Collapse

Earlier in the evening, Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and elected to field first on a surface that quickly offered early movement to disciplined pace bowling.

The tactical decision reaped rich rewards immediately as overseas all-rounder Cameron Green struck twice in the third over, removing opening batsman Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir.

Domestic speed merchant Saurabh Dubey magnified the pressure by accounting for veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, returning exceptional analytical figures of two for 34 across his allocation.

Fighting Mid-Innings Recovery Proves Insufficient

The five-time champions were languishing at 57 for four when a heavy passing thunderstorm halted proceedings, forcing ground staff to deploy protective outfield covers over the square.

Upon the resumption of play with no reduction in overs, young left-hander Tilak Varma anchored a gritty rescue operation with 20 runs alongside returning regular skipper Hardik Pandya.

An explosive late-order surge from Corbin Bosch, who smashed an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls, momentarily lifted Mumbai, but Kolkata’s bowling unit restricted the visitors to 147 for eight.

Lower Order Shows Maturity In Tense Finale

Despite Bosch returning to strike three times with the ball for Mumbai, Kolkata's lower-order technical combinations showed immense composure during the closing overs of the match.

Uncapped domestic talent Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, entering the fray as a substitute asset, contributed an unbeaten 11 runs under intense scoreboard pressure to steady the closing boundary hunt.

The victory safely secures two invaluable tournament points for Kolkata, propelling them further into the mid-table logjam as the highly competitive league phase approaches its business conclusion.