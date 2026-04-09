IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Toss Result And Playing XIs Revealed

KKR vs LSG Toss Result, Playing XIs: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into their IPL 2026 showdown against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata on Thursday, eager to claim their first victory of the season after a disappointing start. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will welcome back star all-rounder Cameron Green, acquired for ₹25.20 crore, but may be without key spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is still sidelined with an injury.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s LSG come into the match on the back of their first win of the season, with the captain scoring a crucial half-century. While pacer Mohammed Shami has been in outstanding form, Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping that struggling batsman Nicholas Pooran can regain his rhythm.

KKR vs LSG Toss Result: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field.

KKR vs LSG Playing XIs

Kolkata Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi.

Lucknow Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane: We wanted to bowl. That match didn't get over, so you never know. Sunil comes in, Varun is still recovering from his hand injury. Whem Cam Green bowls then we have an extra bowler.

Rishabh Pant: Looking to bowl first. We want to put the opposition into bat, we trust our bowlers to do the job. Definitely a victory adds to the atmosphere in the team. We are playing with the same team. Our feel our top order is batting heavy, but we trust our top order to get us through. When you win, I think when people see all that are coming together, really happy for that. We're playing with the same team. No change for us. (How do they balance their batting order?) We feel, our top order is definitely batting heavy, but at the same time we trust our top order to get us through the whole innings. You know, that's what we are here for.