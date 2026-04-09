Watch: On-Field Heat! Avesh Khan's Explosive Reaction Stuns Rinku Singh

IPL 2026 rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reached a fever pitch at Eden Gardens on April 9, 2026. The match was already mired in umpiring controversies, but a heated exchange between LSG pacer Avesh Khan and KKR’s star finisher Rinku Singh has become the latest talking point of the tournament.

The incident occurred during a critical juncture of the second innings. Rinku Singh, known for his ability to snatch win from the jaws of defeat, had just struck Avesh Khan for a massive six over long-on, bringing Eden crowd to its feet. However, Avesh responded on the very next delivery.

Avesh delivered a perfectly disguised slower-ball bouncer. Rinku, looking to repeat his heroics, top-edged the pull shot, and the ball was safely pouched by Aiden Markram at deep mid-wicket.

As Rinku (4 runs off 7 balls) began his walk back to the pavilion, a fired-up Avesh Khan didn't hold back. The pacer was seen shouting and gesturing aggressively toward the batter, effectively "pointing him toward the dugout."

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Rinku Singh cleaned up pic.twitter.com/lFhXmWDGuK — Nickk Knight (@KnightNick34590) April 9, 2026

LSG begin their chase of 182

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have begun their chase of 182 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on a positive note in their IPL 2026 encounter in Kolkata on Tuesday. After three overs, LSG are cruising at 31 without loss, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram looking steady at the crease.

Earlier, KKR posted 181/4 from their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 41, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 45, both falling short of half-centuries. Rovman Powell added late momentum with a brisk 39 off 24 balls. However, KKR’s innings lost steam in the middle phase, managing just 17 runs while losing three wickets between the 11th and 15th overs, largely due to tight bowling from Digvesh Rathi.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and chose to field first. Meanwhile, KKR are still searching for their first victory of the season after enduring their worst-ever start in IPL history.