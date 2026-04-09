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HomeSportsCricketKKR vs LSG Match 15: Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Playing XI & Preview - IPL 2026

KKR vs LSG Match 15: Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Playing XI & Preview - IPL 2026

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming: Kolkata will be desperate to bounce back after consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 9. With both teams eager to climb the points table, this clash carries importance.

Lucknow Super Giants head into the contest with momentum after a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for their first victory of the season and currently sit near the bottom of the standings.

Match Preview

KKR will be desperate to bounce back after consecutive losses to the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Much will depend on skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to deliver with the bat. However, Cameron Green has struggled so far, managing just 24 runs in three matches.

On the other hand, LSG gained confidence from their recent win, where Mohammed Shami impressed with the ball and Rishabh Pant anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century. Nicholas Pooran also enjoys a strong record against KKR and remains a key player.

Live Streaming & Telecast

IPL 2026 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans can watch the match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Online viewers will need an active subscription to stream the game across devices.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

12th Player: Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

12th Player: Anrich Nortje / Ayush Badoni

Pitch Report

Eden Gardens surface is generally batting-friendly, offering good bounce and allowing stroke play. Pacers have enjoyed more success than spinners recently, with a higher share of wickets.

The average first-innings score hovers around 163, but the flat pitch often produces high-scoring encounters. Fast bowlers may find some movement early on, while batters tend to dominate in the middle overs. Teams chasing usually have a slight edge, although scoreboard pressure can still play a role late in the innings.

Weather Report

Weather conditions in Kolkata are expected to remain cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 30°C. There is no significant rain threat, meaning a full match is likely.

Dew could become a factor in the second innings, potentially making life difficult for bowlers and favouring the chasing side.

Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between KKR and LSG has been closely contested. In their previous meeting, LSG edged out KKR by four runs. Overall, Lucknow holds a slight advantage with four wins, while Kolkata has won two matches.

Recent Results:

LSG won by 4 runs (2025)

KKR won by 98 runs (2024)

KKR won by 8 wickets (2024)

LSG won by 1 run (2023)

LSG won by 75 runs (2022)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants match?

The match is on Thursday, April 9th, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's Match 15 of IPL 2026.

What is the current form of both teams?

LSG is on a winning streak after a close game, while KKR is seeking their first win after consecutive losses.

Where can I watch the IPL 2026 match between KKR and LSG?

You can watch the match on Star Sports Network and live stream it on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and LSG?

LSG has a slight edge with four wins, while KKR has won two matches. Their previous encounter saw LSG win by four runs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 KKR Vs LSG IPL Match 15 KKR Vs LSG Live Streaming
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