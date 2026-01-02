Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketKKR Could Be Forced To Pay Mustafizur Rahman Crores Despite Dropping Him Ahead Of IPL 2026

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a complex contractual and political bind following the ₹9.20 crore acquisition of Mustafizur Rahman.

Despite mounting pressure from political and religious groups to "drop" the Bangladeshi pacer, KKR faces a major financial reality: under IPL contractual laws, they may still be obligated to pay him crores even if he never takes the field for a single game.

Binding Nature of IPL Contract

The primary reason KKR cannot simply walk away from the payment is the standard IPL Player Contract. Once a player is signed at the auction and the contract is registered with BCCI, the franchise is legally bound to the agreed-upon remuneration.

Unlike typical "pay-as-you-play" models, IPL contracts generally guarantee the full auction price as long as the player is available for selection.

If KKR decides to bench Mustafizur during the entire IPL 2026 season or "drop" him ahead of the tournament due to external political pressure rather than cricketing form or injury, they remain liable for his salary.

Under the current payment structure, players typically receive 15-25% of their fee before the season even begins.

Unilateral Termination Risks

If KKR were to unilaterally terminate the contract to appease protesters, they would likely face a legal challenge or be forced to pay a heavy settlement.

Unless there is a specific "Force Majeure" clause invoked by the BCCI or a government-mandated ban on Bangladeshi players, a franchise-led boycott of their own player does not exempt them from payment.

Furthermore, if the BCCI were to intervene and ask KKR to bench the player for security reasons, the board's Player Insurance or Welfare Fund might come into play, but the financial burden often remains with the franchise's purse for that season.

The "NOC" Factor

The only scenario where KKR could save money is if Mustafizur is unavailable due to his own national commitments or fitness issues. Reports suggest the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may recall him for a series against New Zealand in mid-April.

In such cases, the salary is pro-rated, and the player is only paid for the days he is available to the franchise. However, for the period he is in India and ready to play, KKR's ₹9.20 crore commitment remains a "deadweight" loss if they choose not to use him.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mustafizur Rahman KKR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
