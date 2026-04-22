WATCH: Kagiso Rabada Caught Smoking In Gujarat Titans Team Hotel? Video Goes Viral

A video clip featuring Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has gone viral across social media platforms, leading to intense speculation among cricket fans. The footage allegedly shows the South African cricket star smoking what appears to be a cigarette in an undisclosed setting.

The authenticity, timing, and exact location of the video have not been independently confirmed. While Rabada is visible in the clip alongside individuals believed to be affiliated with the Gujarat Titans, no official confirmation has been provided by the franchise or the player.

The clip has reignited discussions regarding Rabada’s past. During the previous IPL season, the bowler served a one-month suspension following a ruling by South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports, though the specific details of that incident were never disclosed to the public.

WATCH VIDEO

🚨 KAGISO RABADA IS SMOKING !🤯



- Kagiso Rabada was smoking and got caught on camera while doing so. At that moment, Rashid Khan and the rest of the staff came and asked him, “What is this?” 👀

pic.twitter.com/kF65xT8Mxl — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 22, 2026

This follows a recent social media controversy involving PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also targeted by fans after an unverified video allegedly showed him smoking while driving.

On-Field Performance

Despite the off-field chatter, Kagiso Rabada remains a vital asset for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. He is currently ranked seventh in the Purple Cap race, having secured 10 wickets in six appearances.

As GT prepares for their critical upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team will be hoping to keep the focus on their playoff push rather than social media distractions. Neither the Gujarat Titans management nor Rabada has issued a formal statement regarding the video at this time.

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