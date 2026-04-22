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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Kagiso Rabada Caught Smoking In Gujarat Titans Team Hotel? Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada Caught Smoking In Gujarat Titans Team Hotel? Video Goes Viral

The authenticity, timing, and exact location of the video have not been independently confirmed.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

A video clip featuring Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has gone viral across social media platforms, leading to intense speculation among cricket fans. The footage allegedly shows the South African cricket star smoking what appears to be a cigarette in an undisclosed setting.

The authenticity, timing, and exact location of the video have not been independently confirmed. While Rabada is visible in the clip alongside individuals believed to be affiliated with the Gujarat Titans, no official confirmation has been provided by the franchise or the player.

The clip has reignited discussions regarding Rabada’s past. During the previous IPL season, the bowler served a one-month suspension following a ruling by South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports, though the specific details of that incident were never disclosed to the public.

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This follows a recent social media controversy involving PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also targeted by fans after an unverified video allegedly showed him smoking while driving.

On-Field Performance

Despite the off-field chatter, Kagiso Rabada remains a vital asset for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. He is currently ranked seventh in the Purple Cap race, having secured 10 wickets in six appearances.

As GT prepares for their critical upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team will be hoping to keep the focus on their playoff push rather than social media distractions. Neither the Gujarat Titans management nor Rabada has issued a formal statement regarding the video at this time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has gone viral on social media involving Kagiso Rabada?

A video clip circulating on social media allegedly shows Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada smoking a cigarette. The authenticity and location of the video are unconfirmed.

Has the Gujarat Titans franchise or Kagiso Rabada commented on the viral video?

No, neither the Gujarat Titans management nor Kagiso Rabada have issued an official statement regarding the video at this time.

Is this the first time Kagiso Rabada has been involved in a social media controversy?

No, Rabada was previously suspended for one month during the previous IPL season due to a ruling by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports, though details were undisclosed.

How is Kagiso Rabada performing on the field for Gujarat Titans?

Despite the off-field speculation, Rabada is a key player for Gujarat Titans, currently ranked seventh in the Purple Cap race with 10 wickets in six matches.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kagiso Rabada GT IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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