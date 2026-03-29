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HomeSportsCricketIshan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match

Ishan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant 80 off 38 balls at a strike rate of over 210, hitting 8 fours and 5 sixes.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

In the opening clash of 2026 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan delivered a sensational batting display against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Carrying forward his impressive form from 2026 T20 World Cup, Ishan (80 off 38 balls) smashed a quickfire half-century and kept the pressure firmly on the opposition.

He brought up his fifty in just 27 balls and then shifted gears, attacking the bowlers with an array of strokes all around the ground. His aggressive approach ensured that RCB's bowlers were constantly under pressure.

Ishan Kishan's entertaining knock eventually came to an end when debutant Abhinandan Singh dismissed him, with Phil Salt completing a stunning catch near the boundary. The Hyderabad captain scored a brilliant 80 off 38 balls at a strike rate of over 210, hitting 8 fours and 5 sixes.

Records Achieved by Ishan Kishan

1. With 119 IPL matches before becoming SRH captain, Ishan joins a list that includes players like Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard. He now ranks sixth on the all-time list of players who played the most matches before their captaincy debut.

Most Matches Played Before Captaining in IPL:

200 Matches: Ravindra Jadeja
153 Matches: Manish Pandey
148 Matches: Axar Patel
137 Matches: Kieron Pollard
126 Matches: Suryakumar Yadav
119 Matches: Ishan Kishan

2. Ishan Kishan became one of the fastest Indian players to reach 3000 IPL runs, taking 2180 balls - featuring alongside names like Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.

Fastest Indians to Score 3000 Runs in IPL

2028 Balls: Rishabh Pant
2082 Balls: Yusuf Pathan
2130 Balls: Suryakumar Yadav
2135 Balls: Suresh Raina
2152 Balls: MS Dhoni
2180 Balls: Ishan Kishan
2203 Balls: KL Rahul

3. His 80 is now the highest score by a Hyderabad captain on debut, surpassing David Warner and Manish Pandey.

Scores of 50 or More on Captaincy Debut for Hyderabad

80 Runs: Ishan Kishan vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2026
69 Runs: Manish Pandey vs Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, 2021
53 Runs: David Warner vs CSK, Chennai, 2015

4. It is also among the top scores on IPL captaincy debut, in a list led by Sanju Samson.

Highest Scores on IPL Captaincy Debut

119 Runs: Sanju Samson vs Punjab, 2021
99* Runs: Mayank Agarwal vs Delhi, 2021
93* Runs: Shreyas Iyer vs KKR, 2018
88 Runs: Faf du Plessis vs Punjab, 2022
83 Runs: Kieron Pollard vs Punjab, 2019
80 Runs: Ishan Kishan vs RCB, 2026

Despite his standout performance, Hyderabad couldn’t convert the effort into a win, but Ishan’s explosive innings remained one of the biggest highlights of the match.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ishan Kishan's individual performance in the opening match?

Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs off 38 balls with a strike rate of over 210, hitting 8 fours and 5 sixes. His quickfire half-century put pressure on the opposition.

What records did Ishan Kishan achieve with his performance?

He became the sixth player to captain in the IPL after playing 119 matches. He also became one of the fastest Indians to reach 3000 IPL runs and scored the highest by a Hyderabad captain on debut.

How does Ishan Kishan's captaincy debut score rank among others?

His 80 runs on captaincy debut is among the top scores in IPL history, with Sanju Samson holding the record for the highest score.

Who dismissed Ishan Kishan during his innings?

Debutant Abhinandan Singh dismissed Ishan Kishan, with Phil Salt taking a stunning catch near the boundary.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH
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