Ishan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match

In the opening clash of 2026 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan delivered a sensational batting display against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Carrying forward his impressive form from 2026 T20 World Cup, Ishan (80 off 38 balls) smashed a quickfire half-century and kept the pressure firmly on the opposition.

He brought up his fifty in just 27 balls and then shifted gears, attacking the bowlers with an array of strokes all around the ground. His aggressive approach ensured that RCB's bowlers were constantly under pressure.

Ishan Kishan's entertaining knock eventually came to an end when debutant Abhinandan Singh dismissed him, with Phil Salt completing a stunning catch near the boundary. The Hyderabad captain scored a brilliant 80 off 38 balls at a strike rate of over 210, hitting 8 fours and 5 sixes.

Records Achieved by Ishan Kishan

1. With 119 IPL matches before becoming SRH captain, Ishan joins a list that includes players like Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard. He now ranks sixth on the all-time list of players who played the most matches before their captaincy debut.

Most Matches Played Before Captaining in IPL:

200 Matches: Ravindra Jadeja

153 Matches: Manish Pandey

148 Matches: Axar Patel

137 Matches: Kieron Pollard

126 Matches: Suryakumar Yadav

119 Matches: Ishan Kishan

2. Ishan Kishan became one of the fastest Indian players to reach 3000 IPL runs, taking 2180 balls - featuring alongside names like Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni.

Fastest Indians to Score 3000 Runs in IPL

2028 Balls: Rishabh Pant

2082 Balls: Yusuf Pathan

2130 Balls: Suryakumar Yadav

2135 Balls: Suresh Raina

2152 Balls: MS Dhoni

2180 Balls: Ishan Kishan

2203 Balls: KL Rahul

3. His 80 is now the highest score by a Hyderabad captain on debut, surpassing David Warner and Manish Pandey.

Scores of 50 or More on Captaincy Debut for Hyderabad

80 Runs: Ishan Kishan vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2026

69 Runs: Manish Pandey vs Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, 2021

53 Runs: David Warner vs CSK, Chennai, 2015

4. It is also among the top scores on IPL captaincy debut, in a list led by Sanju Samson.

Highest Scores on IPL Captaincy Debut

119 Runs: Sanju Samson vs Punjab, 2021

99* Runs: Mayank Agarwal vs Delhi, 2021

93* Runs: Shreyas Iyer vs KKR, 2018

88 Runs: Faf du Plessis vs Punjab, 2022

83 Runs: Kieron Pollard vs Punjab, 2019

80 Runs: Ishan Kishan vs RCB, 2026

Despite his standout performance, Hyderabad couldn’t convert the effort into a win, but Ishan’s explosive innings remained one of the biggest highlights of the match.