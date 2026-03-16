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HomeSportsCricketHow Much Money Has Virat Kohli Made From IPL? 18 Years, One Franchise

How Much Money Has Virat Kohli Made From IPL? 18 Years, One Franchise

Virat Kohli’s journey from a young Under-19 star to an IPL icon not only showcases his talent on the field but also his consistent value as one of the most marketable players in the league.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026: With just 12 days left until IPL 2026, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the return of T20 action. Legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni are set to light up the tournament once again. Before the matches begin, let's take a look at how much Virat Kohli - the star batsman and former captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru - has earned in IPL so far, along with his season-wise salary growth since 2008.

Virat Kohli's Salary Growth

Virat Kohli, who captained India to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, was signed by RCB in the inaugural IPL season for a modest ₹12 lakh. Since then, his annual salary has grown steadily:

2008-2010: ₹12 lakh per season

2011-2013: ₹8.28 crore per season

2014-2017: ₹12.5 crore per season

2018-2021: ₹17 crore per season

2022-2024: ₹15 crore per season

2025: ₹21 crore (highest-ever salary)

Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB retained Kohli as their marquee player, ensuring his salary remained at ₹21 crore annually.

Total IPL Earnings

From starting at ₹12 lakh in 2008 to his current ₹21 crore annual salary, Virat Kohli has amassed a staggering ₹230 crore in total earnings from the IPL to date.

Virat Kohli’s IPL Records

Virat has played 267 IPL matches, scoring 8,661 runs at a strike rate of 132.86 and an average of 39.55. His record includes:

8 centuries and 63 half-centuries

771 fours and 291 sixes

118 catches, making him one of the most successful fielders in IPL history

He is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history and holds the record for the most fours, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s greatest ever players.

Virat Kohli’s journey from a young Under-19 star to an IPL icon not only showcases his talent on the field but also his consistent value as one of the most marketable players in the league.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Virat Kohli Selects All-Time RCB XI With Gayle, ABD In Lineup

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Virat Kohli's key IPL records?

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 8,661 runs, has scored 8 centuries, and holds the record for the most fours.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Virat Kohli IPL Salary
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