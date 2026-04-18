WATCH: How MS Dhoni Defended Staff Member Against Pushy Cameraman

Even while sidelined from the playing XI, MS Dhoni continues to win hearts with his off-field humility. A heartwarming video from a recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training session has gone viral, showcasing why the "Thala" remains a beloved figure beyond his cricketing prowess.

'Don’t Listen to Anyone Else'

During a practice session, a cameraman attempting to get a clear, solo shot of Dhoni asked a man - likely a member of the CSK support staff - to move out of the frame. Witnessing this, Dhoni immediately stepped in to ensure his colleague didn't feel sidelined for the sake of a photograph.

Cameraman: "Could you move back? I need to capture Mahi properly..."

MS Dhoni: "No... stay right here. Don’t listen to anyone else."

WATCH VIDEO

Cameraman: “Could you move back? I need to capture Mahi properly…”



MS Dhoni :-“No… stay right here. Don’t listen to anyone else.”🥺❤️🫶 pic.twitter.com/EuuUqOpXmh — Muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) April 17, 2026

The veteran's firm yet kind stance, prioritizing his staff over a "perfect" solo shot, has sparked immense praise on social media, with fans hailing it as a testament to his grounded nature.

MS Dhoni Injury & Comeback Update

For the millions of fans asking when they will see the iconic No. 7 back in yellow, here is latest on his recovery:

The Injury: Dhoni has been battling a persistent calf strain (previously reported as a groin issue) that has kept him out of action for the first five matches of IPL 2026.

Encouraging Signals: For the first time this season, Dhoni has traveled with the squad for an away game. He was seen boarding the team bus to Hyderabad for today’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Potential Return Date: While his presence in the traveling party has fueled hopes for an appearance today, reports from The Indian Express and RevSportz suggest the medical team is targeting the April 23 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium for his official return.

Role Change: Once he returns, Sanju Samson, who has been clinical as keeper-batter, is expected to play as a specialist batter, allowing Dhoni to resume his duties behind the stumps.