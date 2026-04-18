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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Hardik Pandya's Stump Mic Outburst At Wankhede Spectator

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Stump Mic Outburst At Wankhede Spectator

Hardik Pandya was seen making sharp gestures toward the individual, clearly frustrated, and urging him to sit down so play could continue.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)

The mounting pressure of Mumbai Indians' (MI) struggling IPL 2026 campaign reached a breaking point during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 16, 2026. In a moment that has since gone viral, MI captain Hardik Pandya lost his trademark "cool" persona, engaging in a heated, expletive-laden exchange with a spectator at the Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred during the MI innings while Pandya was at the crease. A fan in the stands near the sight screen reportedly stood up, obstructing the captain's vision.

Pandya was seen gesturing sharply toward the individual, visibly frustrated, and asking him to sit down so the game could proceed. On the very next delivery, the spectator stood up again.

The Outburst

Losing his composure entirely, Pandya’s frustration was captured clearly by the stump mic. He was heard shouting, "Are you fing kidding me, fing bcd," as he stared down the spectator.

WATCH VIDEO

The outburst comes at a time when Pandya is facing intense scrutiny. Following the seven-wicket loss to Punjab - MI's fourth consecutive defeat - the captain admitted the team was outplayed in all departments and hinted at "difficult calls" ahead.

Struggling Form

Hardik Pandya managed only 14 runs off 12 balls and went wicketless, conceding 39 runs in his three overs. Reports of an on-field disagreement between Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah regarding field placements have further fueled rumors of a rift within the squad.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wankhede Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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