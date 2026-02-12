Hardik Pandya Gets New Tattoo - A Love Message To Mahika Sharma? See Pic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to stay in the spotlight not just for his on-field performance, but also for his personal life.

Following his divorce from Natasha Stankovic, he was reportedly linked with singer Jasmin Walia, although the relationship was never publicly confirmed. Currently, Hardik is believed to be dating Mahika Sharma, and the couple often shares pictures together on social media.

Tattoo That Sparked Rumours

A recent photo of Hardik, showing his new haircut, has gone viral online. The image clearly reveals an ‘M’ tattoo on his neck, which has sparked speculation that the letter may be a tribute to Mahika Sharma.

Fans are debating whether the tattoo confirms their relationship.

🚨 Hardik Pandya's "M Tattoo" in his neck for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma



Hardik Pandya to go the extra mile for love, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, he’s already gifted his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, a permanent token of affection.



— CricPal (@AnupPalAgt) February 11, 2026

Mahika Seen Supporting Hardik

Mahika, 24, has been spotted cheering for Hardik at the stadium during India's matches. After completing her degree in Economics and Finance, she pursued a career in modeling and acting.

She has also appeared in music videos, independent films, and advertisements, and works as a yoga trainer.

Hardik's Importance in T20 World Cup 2026

Hardik Pandya is currently representing India in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India started their campaign with a win over USA, although Hardik had a quiet game with the bat.

Despite that, he remains one of the world's most impactful all-rounders, capable of turning matches with both bat and ball. India's next match is against Namibia on February 12.

Defending champions India are overwhelming favorites to retain their title at home. Experts cite their unmatched squad depth, home-field advantage, and the clinical form of leaders like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.